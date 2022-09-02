Ready or Not, Netflix Ads Are Almost Here

Earlier this year, Netflix revealed that a cheaper ad-supported plan would arrive in 2023 in an attempt to regain back many of the subscribers it lost over the last 12 months. Now, we’re hearing the streaming service is fast-tracking that plan and could release a cheaper version of Netflix by November 1st.

According to the Wall Street Journal and Variety, instead of launching its new plan sometime in early 2023, Netflix will debut the service earlier than expected to beat Disney to the punch. That’s because Disney+ could offer a similar discounted ad tier in December.

As a reminder, your Netflix account will not start seeing advertisements; this will not affect current subscribers. Instead, the company will soon offer an additional ad-supported tier that’s more affordable for people who want it.

Netflix teamed up with Microsoft to help deliver targeted ads to viewers, and if the report from the WSJ is accurate, Netflix is charging brands top-dollar for those ads as it expects a lot of eyeballs will see the content.

We recently learned that some of your favorite Netflix shows or movies may not be available to view at first, as the streaming giant is still working on new licensing agreements with content providers and studios. Ready or not, Netflix ads are coming. Furthermore, Netflix will not offer popular features like offline viewing on the ad tier.

While we’re not sure how much it’ll cost, rumors suggest it’ll be around $7-$9 per month, and viewers will see roughly four minutes of ads for every hour of content watched.