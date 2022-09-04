Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Govee Glide Hexa Pro Review: Functional, Fun Tech Art
Victrola Premiere V1 Review: Great For Music, Not For TV
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

GM Cruise Robotaxi Software Recalled and Updated After Crash

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Cruise robotaxi
Cruise

At this point, it’s no secret that GM’s Cruise self-driving robotaxi service isn’t going too well. Then again, new technology like this is bound to hit a few speed bumps or potholes. This week we learned that Cruise issued a voluntary software recall, updated the system, and has new software in all 80 of its self-driving cars.

For those unaware, these self-driving autonomous vehicles can only drive on “select streets” in San Francisco from 10 PM to 6 AM, at speeds no more than 30mph, and under ideal weather conditions with no fog or rain. The robotaxi service started accepting paying customers in early June.

In June, a Cruise vehicle without a human driver present was involved in a car wreck that left two riders injured. Then, in July, several Cruise autonomous vehicles stopped in the middle of the road for no apparent reason, wouldn’t move, and the company had to dispatch employees to override the cars manually.

I Took a Ride in a Self Driving Car (and Didn't Die)
RELATEDI Took a Ride in a Self Driving Car (and Didn't Die)

Now, the company is revising the software and making several changes to improve these self-driving vehicles’ overall system, experience, and safety features.

According to Reuters, federal regulators said the software needed a recall as it could “incorrectly predict” an oncoming vehicle’s path, which may result in accidents and bodily injury. Cruise has since updated the software in all 80 cars and says this scenario, while unlikely, shouldn’t happen with this latest release.

For what it’s worth, Cruise said that only one incident has occurred in over 123,560 driverless unprotected left turns (the type of turn that caused an accident). However, it still revised the software to improve safety and automation. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see how this technology advances in the coming years.

via AutoEvolution

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »