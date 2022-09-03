Insanely Fast PCIe 5.0 SSDs Are Just Around the Corner

Are you ready for a new era of SSDs? Following the Ryzen 7000 launch on August 29th, AMD executives announced that the first consumer-grade PCIe 5.0 SDDs will launch in November. These advanced SSDs offer up to 15.8 Gbps of bandwidth—so long as you own a compatible CPU and motherboard, of course.

We’ve waited a long time for the PCIe 5.0 standard to pick up steam. Intel CPUs with PCIe 5.0 support arrived earlier this year, and to date, the only PCIe 5.0 SSDs are for enterprise customers. Introducing this technology to consumers will be a game changer.

According to AMD, at least 12 companies are slated to launch PCIe 5.0 SSDs. Corsair, who is included in this list, recently teased its MP700 PCIe 5.0 SSD (via Tom’s Hardware). The MP700 supports sequential read and write speeds of 10 Gbps and 9 Gbps, respectively.

While these aren’t the maximum theoretical PCIe 5.0 speeds, they’re insanely fast. For reference, Corsair’s fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD, the MP600 Pro XT, only reaches sequential write speeds of 7.1 Gbps.

In order to take advantage of these next-gen drives (and other PCIe 5.0 accessories), you’ll need a compatible motherboard and CPU. For more details, I suggest checking out the PCIe 5.0 write-up at our sister site, How-to Geek.