Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Edifier Stax Spirit S3 Headphones Review: Phenomenal Portable Sound
Govee Glide Hexa Pro Review: Functional, Fun Tech Art
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Hackers Are Turning James Webb Telescope Images Into Malware

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
A cyber crime lab filled with computers
Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

The first image from the James Webb Telescope may bring more than pictures of far-off galaxies to your computer. Securonix, a security analytics firm, released an advisory this week highlighting a new malware campaign that incorporates the first image from the space telescope. The company dubbed the campaign “GO#WEBBFUSCATOR.”

However, you probably don’t have much to worry about if you see the famous image coming across your screen. That’s because you’re not meant to see it. The malware attack targets users through an email phishing campaign with a Microsoft Office attachment. Once on your machine, the virus downloads a copy of the first image captured by the James Webb Telescope, and within its metadata lies the malicious code that could potentially harm your computer. According to Securonix, all anti-virus programs failed to detect the malicious code.

What Should You Do If You Receive a Phishing Email?
RELATEDWhat Should You Do If You Receive a Phishing Email?

Securonix’s vice president, Augusto Barros, told Popular Science that hackers likely employed the Webb Telescope because users would dismiss the image as harmless since they’ve seen it so often since its release.

“If it is flagged for review by an anti-malware solution, the reviewer may overlook it as it’s been an image shared through multiple channels lately.”

First image from James Webb telescope showing distant galaxies.
NASA

Engadget notes that GO#WEBBFUSCATOR is written in Golang, Google’s open-source programming language. Malware employing Gloang is rising due to its cross-platform support and difficulty finding and examining malware written in that language.

Source: Engadget and Popular Science

The Best Antivirus Software of 2022

Best Antivirus Software Overall
Bitdefender Internet Security
Shop Now
Best Free Antivirus Software
Avira Free Security
Shop Now
Best Antivirus Software for Windows
Malwarebytes Premium
Shop Now
Best Antivirus Software for Mac
Intego Mac Internet Security X9
Shop Now
Best Antivirus Software for Android
Bitdefender Mobile Security
Shop Now
READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »