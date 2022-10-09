The Best Heated Coffee Mugs of 2022

Heated coffee mugs are a must-have for real coffee lovers, including those who love coffee jokes but never joke with their coffee. These smart coffee mugs keep your cappuccino hot all day so you can enjoy your favorite brew from the first sip to the last drop.

If you take your cup of coffee seriously, you should seriously consider getting one of these heated coffee mugs. By now, you’re probably wondering, so what are the best heated coffee mugs to buy? We’ve got the answers right here in our roundup of the best heated coffee mugs to buy right now.

What to Look For in a Heated Coffee Mug

We considered the following factors when selecting our top picks for the best temperature control coffee mugs. You should do the same before buying.

Temperature: Coffee is best served between 120 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit . We selected heated coffee mugs with temperatures ranging from 85 to 185 degrees Fahrenheit. This selection allows you to choose your preferred temperature for your coffee.

Coffee is best served between 120 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit . We selected heated coffee mugs with temperatures ranging from 85 to 185 degrees Fahrenheit. This selection allows you to choose your preferred temperature for your coffee. Capacity and Weight : Eight ounces is the standard volume of a cup of coffee. We also picked heated coffee mugs measuring 10 to 14 ounces and 0.63 pounds to 2.6 pounds. Larger mugs will probably weigh more.

: Eight ounces is the standard volume of a cup of coffee. We also picked heated coffee mugs measuring 10 to 14 ounces and 0.63 pounds to 2.6 pounds. Larger mugs will probably weigh more. Power: Heated coffee mugs usually come with a charging coaster or a USB-C cable. Some have built-in batteries, and some can even charge your phone or tablet. Our selection ticks all these boxes.

Heated coffee mugs usually come with a charging coaster or a USB-C cable. Some have built-in batteries, and some can even charge your phone or tablet. Our selection ticks all these boxes. Durability: Heated coffee mugs are typically more expensive than regular mugs and should therefore offer value for money. Most items in this roundup are eligible for returns and a manufacturer’s warranty.

Heated coffee mugs are typically more expensive than regular mugs and should therefore offer value for money. Most items in this roundup are eligible for returns and a manufacturer’s warranty. Price: Our selection includes budget-friendly and premium heated coffee mugs to ensure you continue enjoying your beloved coffee irrespective of your budget. However, as with all other things, you’ll get what you pay for.

Best Overall Pick: Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

Pros ✓ Self-heating from 120 to 145 degrees

Self-heating from 120 to 145 degrees ✓ Fair battery life up to 1.5 hours

Fair battery life up to 1.5 hours ✓ App or manually operated

App or manually operated ✓ Smart sleep/wake mode

Smart sleep/wake mode ✓ Easy to hold, handle, and wash

Easy to hold, handle, and wash ✓ 30-day returns and one-year limited warranty Cons ✗ No lid

No lid ✗ No LCD display on unit

No LCD display on unit ✗ Battery life can be improved upon

Battery life can be improved upon ✗ App user experience can be better

The Ember 2 is the second generation of Ember coffee mugs, the world’s first temperature control mug, and our top pick. This portable 14-ounce self-heated smart mug keeps coffee at 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 90 minutes on a full charge or all day on the charging coaster. You can control it remotely with the Ember 2 app, which surprisingly requires many app permissions. Thankfully, you can operate it with or without the app, and it’ll remember your last used temperature setting. It is best used in settings devoid of flies or crawling insects.

The Ember 2 smart mug automatically enters sleep mode when empty or inactive for two hours and wakes up upon sensing movement or liquid. It also has programmable smart LED light indicators. IPX7 rated, the Ember 2 heated coffee mug is double vacuum insulated, is submersible up to one meter, and can be hand washed. It is backed by a 30-day return period and one-year limited warranty if bought from the manufacturer’s Amazon store.

Best Overall Pick Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug The Ember 2 heated coffee mug comes from a long tradition of excellent Ember coffee mugs. Fill up, drink up.

Best for Home or Office: VSITOO S3 Pro Smart Mug with Lid

Pros ✓ Self-heating from 96 to 149 degrees

Self-heating from 96 to 149 degrees ✓ Leakproof lid

Leakproof lid ✓ App or manually operated with LCD display

App or manually operated with LCD display ✓ Standby mode

Standby mode ✓ Easy to hold and portable Cons ✗ Battery life less than advertised

Battery life less than advertised ✗ Slightly difficult to clean lid and base

Slightly difficult to clean lid and base ✗ App can be improved upon

The next best heated coffee mug for home or office use is the VSITOO S3 Pro. Unlike the Ember 2, it’s 12 ounces but bigger with a lid to prevent spillage and provide insulation. The VSITOO S3 Pro is also self-heated and has a wider temperature margin of 96 to 149 degrees Fahrenheit with three temperature presets. It uses a USB type C cable plus a 2,500mAh battery which can last several hours on a full charge or all day on the charging dock. However, some customers report poorer battery life.

The VSITOO S3 Pro has programmable LED light indicators and can be operated manually or via the mobile app, which can equally be pesky. It’s also IPX7 rated and can be hand washed, although the plastic lid and base can be a little hard to clean. It also enters standby mode in the absence of liquid. Overall, it shares a lot of similarities with the Ember 2. You should definitely consider the VSITOO S3 Pro if you want something like the Ember 2 but cheaper.

Best for Home or Office VSITOO S3 Pro Smart Mug with Lid Enjoy your coffee how you like it at home or in the office with the VSITOO S3 Pro heated coffee mug.

Best Budget Mug: hurkins Smug

Pros ✓ Less expensive

Less expensive ✓ Leakproof lid

Leakproof lid ✓ Standby safety mode

Standby safety mode ✓ Easy to carry

Easy to carry ✓ Wireless charging support for phones Cons ✗ Not self-heated

Not self-heated ✗ Single temperature preset

Single temperature preset ✗ Could use a battery

Could use a battery ✗ Could be more durable

Speaking of price, the best budget heated coffee mug to buy is the hurkins Smug. This 14-ouncer doesn’t take up much space. It also comes with a lid for insulation and to prevent spillage. It uses induction heating to keep your coffee hot at a particular temperature between 131 and 150 degrees Fahrenheit. It uses a USB power supply and doesn’t have a battery, so you’ll need to use it close to the mains.

The hurkins Smug enters standby mode after 8 hours of inactivity as a safety precaution. It also has a LED indicator. Although it comes with a quick start guide, it doesn’t offer much help with troubleshooting. Surprisingly, the hurkins Smug also doubles as a 10W wireless charger. You can use it to keep your coffee hot or warm your water if undergoing warm water therapy. Although it does the job, it doesn’t quite do it like an Ember 2 or the VSITOO S3 Pro.

Best Budget Mug hurkins Smug Same heated coffee goodness for less than half the price of an Ember 2.

Best for Everyday Use: SMRTMUGG Heated Coffee Mug

Pros ✓ Self-heated with decent temperature range

Self-heated with decent temperature range ✓ Great for everyday use

Great for everyday use ✓ Massive battery, long-lasting, power bank

Massive battery, long-lasting, power bank ✓ Leakproof lid

Leakproof lid ✓ Fits in palm and car cup holder Cons ✗ Battery takes up too much space

Battery takes up too much space ✗ Long charge time

Long charge time ✗ Small capacity

The portable SMRTMUGG heated coffee mug can reach a temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit . It also comes packed with a massive 14,400mAh battery that can keep your coffee hot for up to 10 hours on a full charge or all day if plugged in. This is great if you’re a slow sipper. However, it can take quite a while to charge to full capacity. Meanwhile, at only 10 ounces, the SMRTMUGG heated coffee mug can only hold so much brew.

Great for home, office, or any use, the SMRTMUGG easily fits into your palms or your car’s cup holder. Although it doesn’t come with a charging coaster, it doubles as a power bank to charge your phone, tablet, or laptop on the go. It is double vacuum insulated to preserve heat and unlock the full flavor and aroma of your beloved mocha. If problematic, the SMRTMUGG is eligible for a 30-day return, refund, or replacement.

Best for Everyday Use SMRTMUGG Heated Coffee Mug Get the SMRTMUGG heated coffee mug for the best coffee at home, office, or on the go, all day.

Best for Travel: EAST MOUNT Heated Coffee Mug

Pros ✓ Self-heating up to 85 to 185 degrees

Self-heating up to 85 to 185 degrees ✓ Great for the outdoors

Great for the outdoors ✓ Massive 14, 400mAh battery lasts long and acts as power bank

Massive 14, 400mAh battery lasts long and acts as power bank ✓ Leakproof lid

Leakproof lid ✓ Fits in palm, backpack, and can be strapped on bike Cons ✗ Battery takes up considerable space

Battery takes up considerable space ✗ Long time to fully charge

Long time to fully charge ✗ Small 10OZ capacity

The EAST MOUNT heated coffee mug is easily the best for travel and camping. This 10-ounce smart mug reaches 85 to 185 degrees Fahrenheit, the widest in our selection and the best for camping weather. Its leakproof lid keeps your coffee in and flies out as you explore the woods or set up a tent. It can even fit inside your backpack as you go hiking. It also has a massive 14,400mAh battery that allows you to make and heat multiple cups of coffee while also doubling as a power bank, so you never run out of power for your phones and tablets.

While traveling, it can easily sit in your car’s cup holder or your in-flight cup holder. It can also fit in your palms for one-handed operation, allowing you to multitask. It has a touch-sensitive button for manual operation and an LCD display to monitor temperature and battery percentage. Its double vacuum insulation is made of 304 stainless steel and food-grade 316 stainless steel. It’s easy to clean and would make a great gift item for an adventurous coffee lover.