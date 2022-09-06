Buying Guides
How to Watch Apple’s iPhone 14 and iOS 16 Launch Event

Apple's banner for the September 7th "Far Out" event.
Apple

Are you ready for a change of pace? Apple is about to host its first in-person launch event since 2019. The “Far Out” event, which airs on September 7th, will give us our first look at a ton of new products, including the iPhone 14 lineup.

Apple’s “Far Out” event airs Wednesday, September 7th, at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET). You can watch the livestream on several platforms, including the Apple Events PageYouTube, or the Apple TV+ app if you own an Apple TV set-top box.

Obviously, the iPhone 14 lineup is the big draw for this event. While the standard iPhone 14 won’t be all that different from last year’s model, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will receive several upgrades, including a smaller Face ID cutout. Apple will also ditch the iPhone Mini for a new iPhone 14 Max, which offers a size upgrade for just $100 more than the basic iPhone 14.

We could also get the Apple Watch Series 8, which may include a new Apple Watch Pro model. Rumors suggest that the Apple Watch Pro uses a more “rugged” outdoor design but costs around $900. Additionally, Apple could reveal the AirPods Pro 2, though we’ve seen little evidence of these new earbuds.

And due to tradition, Apple will probably launch the iOS 16 software update in the hours after this event. Other software updates, including macOS Ventura and watchOS 9, should roll out alongside iOS 16.

We don’t expect Apple to launch its rumored mixed reality headset anytime soon. But we wouldn’t be surprised by a short teaser—this is Apple’s first in-person event since 2019, and announcing a new product category (even if it’s years away) could make a strong impression on viewers (and shareholders).

Again, the Apple “Far Out” event airs September 7th at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET). You can stream the event from Apple’s Event page or YouTube.

