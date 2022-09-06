I Wish Every Vehicle Had Rivian’s New “Camp Mode”

Now that Rivian’s R1T and R1S “electric adventure vehicles” are shipping to more buyers, the company is busy adding awesome new features with quick software updates. Rivian recently released a new “Camp Mode” for its vehicles, and I wish every car had it. Plus, for its target audience, it’ll be a game-changer.

If you’re a proud new owner of a Rivian R1T or R1S or are still awaiting delivery, you’ll have one more reason to get excited. CEO RJ Scaringe confirmed the new Camp Mode is officially rolling out in the latest software update, and camping isn’t the only time owners will use its features.

With Camp Mode, Rivian vehicles will automatically level themselves, delivering a flat surface for Overlanding or car camping, and it’ll even use the vehicle to light up your campsite. Plus, the mode offers all sorts of options to control the outlets, USB ports, disable the bright distracting in-car display, manage power levels, and adjust how vehicles use battery energy.

Camp Mode comes in handy if your adventure takes you to the beach, mountains, or even a tailgate party at a football game. The vehicle will make minor adjustments at each wheel, thanks to the airbag suspension, and auto-level the car as if you’re parked on flat ground. And for anyone that goes camping or enjoys the outdoors, that’s easier said than done.

Ask any RV or trailer owner, and they’ll tell you how essential the feature is. Finding a flat surface is a challenge while off-road, and many campers end up parking on a rock, carrying level blocks, or resort to other methods to make a vehicle flat.

Camping and sleeping on a flat surface is essential, but it’s also helpful for relaxing on the tailgate at a beach or football game. You’ll sit or lay comfortably flat, and drinks won’t slide around, you can grill on the tailgate with ease, etc. While this doesn’t sound like a big deal to the average car buyer, you’ll appreciate all this has to offer if you enjoy the outdoors.

Had help beta testing Camp Mode. Can’t wait for you to try it! Rolling out very soon in next OTA update… pic.twitter.com/JNoOAjWupr — RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) August 27, 2022

R1 vehicles now have floodlights. The LED lights on each side mirror can double as lights for a campsite, and you can control them individually, even with the mirrors folded in. Basically, you won’t need a lantern or flashlight.

Then, Camp Mode has two more additional modes: Stay Off or Stay On. “The latter keeps the vehicle fully awake so you can use climate control, play music, and use other features while camping or on an outdoor adventure. ‘Stay off’ turns off all the outlets, Gear Guard video, and most other features, including the Center display. For those instances when you may be camping close to others and want to minimize potential disturbances, ‘Camp courtesy’ turns off all exterior lights, sounds, and proximity locking. Once it’s engaged, climate controls will also run at a quieter level.”

Owners can turn off all the lights, power, and distractions of the EV to enjoy the great outdoors. Or, take full advantage of it to level your truck, play music, light up your campsite, and do more on your travels.

As someone who constantly goes camping, tailgating, mountain biking, or grilling a burger on my tailgate at the lake, I wish every vehicle had these features.