Google’s Pixel 7 Launch Event Gets an Official Date

Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in white.
Google

After a surprise teaser back in May, it looks like Google is finally ready to unveil its new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, the first Pixel Watch, and potentially more. Today, Google confirmed its “Made by Google” event airs on October 6th.

Countless rumors suggested an October launch date for Google’s new Pixel 7, which aligns with previous release schedules for the product line. At the event, we’re expecting Google to fully unveil the new Pixel 7 series of smartphones and several other products.

As you can see above, it’s finally official. Google will take the stage on October 6th at 10 AM ET to hold its big in-person “Made by Google” event for 2022. And considering Google didn’t wait to let leaks and rumors spoil the surprise, we already have a great idea of what to expect.

Google Pixel 7: Everything We Know so Far
RELATEDGoogle Pixel 7: Everything We Know so Far

During the event, we’ll get all the details on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which will take on Apple’s new iPhone 14. Then, Google could announce and release its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, along with the Pixel Tablet.

Yes, the company will finally release its own watch, and we should get a glimpse at Google’s first tablet in several years. At Google I/O in May, Google gave us a very early look at the Pixel Tablet and said it’ll be available in 2023.

Expect details, specs, and release date information for the smartphones and watch, along with further details on the tablet coming next year. And finally, we could see some new wireless earbuds, updates on Android 12L, and potentially a teaser for the rumored Pixel “Notepad” folding phone.

The in-person event means we’ll get tons of details regarding Google’s entire family of devices, plus it’ll live stream on YouTube. Stay tuned for more information.

