The Coolest ‘Star Trek’ Stuff on Amazon

It doesn’t have to be Star Trek Day to get yourself some Trek merch. There’s also First Contact Day, Captain Picard Day, Federation Day, the Day of Honor, Ancestors’ Eve, and more. So, no matter which Star Trek holiday you’re celebrating, we found some of the best and most useful Trek gear around.

Enterprise-D Bluetooth Speaker

Star Trek gear is always better if it’s useful beyond looking great in your house. This model of the Enterprise-D doubles as a Bluetooth speaker with sounds and lights to bring your home the Trek ambiance you love. In addition to sound effects, including warp drive, photon torpedos, and red alert, it comes loaded with an hour’s worth of ambient sounds from The Next Generation series. So, your home can actually sound like the Enterprise too.

‘Next Generation’ Bluetooth Communicator

We’ve all had those combadges that are either toys, props, or costume elements. They were fun, but they didn’t actually let you talk to Captain Picard, especially the sewn-on cloth ones. But this Next Generation communicator is different. It’s Bluetooth enabled, so you can pair it with your phone, and it will chirp when a calls come through. And its built-in speaker and microphone allow you to take calls. Plus, you can enable voice commands, so you don’t even have to touch your phone–it’s literally TNG come to life. Now we wait for replicators.

Kelvin Timeline Action Figures

While it may still be years until we get a new Kelvin Timeline movie, we can still acknowledge Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto’s Hollywood Blockbuster versions of Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock. These 7-inch scale action figures feature 24 points of articulation, are accurate to the films, and come with multiple accessories for either posing them to look awesome or actually playing with them. They are toys, after all.

‘Star Trek’ Phone Charger

Can a real Trekkie really have too much Trek-themed tech in their life? Probably not. This power bank sports either the Enterprise delta from The Original Series or LCARS (the computer operating system from the TNG area shows). Use it to charge up to three USB devices simultaneously. It has two USB-A and one USB-C port and stores up to 10,000 mAh worth of energy. Plus, it’s slim and portable, so you can take it anywhere you go.

Original Series Phaser

If you’re going to protect your home from the Gorn, you’ll need at least one phaser. These official replicas are made of durable plastic and look exactly like the props from the original series. You can set them to stun, kill, or overload and hear authentic sound effects from the TV show. They’re always a great costume flourish for your next away mission to the convention center.

Starfleet Wireless Charger

You don’t see charging cables in the 24th century for a reason. These Qi wireless chargers come in three Star Trek motifs: Starfleet Command, Starfleet Academy, and the Starfleet delta. There are also two Doctor Who-themed chargers available. They light up so you can see them in the dark and have two USB-A ports for conventional charging. It’s the perfect place to park your phone when you’re ready to record your Captain’s Log for the day.

Captain Kirk Duck

It’s never too early to introduce your children to the final frontier. Captain Kirk can patrol the neutral zone while your future Starfleet cadet scrubs off the blast residues from today’s exploration into strange new worlds. You can also buy rubber ducks in the form of Dr. McCoy, Spock, Captain Picard, Geordi La Forge, Deanna Troi, Worf, Q, and even Locutus of Borg.

Interactive Plush Tribble

Every Star Trek fan wants a pet tribble, without exception. Now, you can get a silver one you can treat like a real pet if you want to. This interactive toy is about the size of a basketball and has three separate lifelike modes: calm, guard, and hunting for Klingons. It also has a secret pocket to guard your stuff against Ferrengi raiders. Plus, it has a free app that lets you change its life mode remotely and make it coo and scream on demand. I’m going to name mine “Rafferty.”

Mark IX Science Tricorder

Only the most wealthy Trek fans can afford this one, but everybody else can marvel at how cool this Mark IX Science Tricorder looks. It’s designed from the original prop patterns from the show provided by the original prop maker. This tricorder is constructed with die-cast and injected-molded plastic and features multiple actual light bulbs and detailed tactile features for ultimate realism.

According to the product description, this tricorder is capable of “performing scans, analyzing data and sharing it quickly and efficiently with other devices, starships or Starfleet command…”. While we can’t verify what scans it can perform, we can at least wonder what it would be like to have such a toy.