The Coolest ‘Star Trek’ Stuff on Amazon

We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Danny Chadwick @jdannychadwick
| 5 min read
Mangy_dog

It doesn’t have to be Star Trek Day to get yourself some Trek merch. There’s also First Contact Day, Captain Picard Day, Federation Day, the Day of Honor, Ancestors’ Eve, and more. So, no matter which Star Trek holiday you’re celebrating, we found some of the best and most useful Trek gear around.


Table of Contents

Enterprise-D Bluetooth Speaker
'Next Generation' Bluetooth Communicator
Kelvin Timeline Action Figures
'Star Trek' Phone Charger
Original Series Phaser
Starfleet Wireless Charger
Captain Kirk Duck
Interactive Plush Tribble
Mark IX Science Tricorder

Enterprise-D Bluetooth Speaker

Enterprise-D Bluetooth speaker on a white background.
FAMETEK

Star Trek gear is always better if it’s useful beyond looking great in your house. This model of the Enterprise-D doubles as a Bluetooth speaker with sounds and lights to bring your home the Trek ambiance you love. In addition to sound effects, including warp drive, photon torpedos, and red alert, it comes loaded with an hour’s worth of ambient sounds from The Next Generation series. So, your home can actually sound like the Enterprise too.

Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise 1701-D – Enterprise Replica Bluetooth Speaker, Engine Noise Sleep Machine, Night Light, Sound Effects – Memorabilia, Gifts, Gadgets, Collectibles for Star Trek Fans

Show your love for the 24th century U.S.S. Enterprise

Amazon

$69.99
$79.99 Save 13%

‘Next Generation’ Bluetooth Communicator

A Star Trek: The Next Generation combadge on a white background.
FAMETEK

We’ve all had those combadges that are either toys, props, or costume elements. They were fun, but they didn’t actually let you talk to Captain Picard, especially the sewn-on cloth ones. But this Next Generation communicator is different. It’s Bluetooth enabled, so you can pair it with your phone, and it will chirp when a calls come through. And its built-in speaker and microphone allow you to take calls. Plus, you can enable voice commands, so you don’t even have to touch your phone–it’s literally TNG come to life. Now we wait for replicators.

Star Trek Next Generation Bluetooth Communicator Badge - TNG Bluetooth ComBadge with Chirp Sound Effects, Microphone & Speaker – Star Trek Memorabilia, Gifts, Collectibles for StarTrek

A combadge that actually works!

Amazon

$64.99
$79.99 Save 19%

Kelvin Timeline Action Figures

Spock Action figure on white background.
DIAMOND SELECT TOYS

While it may still be years until we get a new Kelvin Timeline movie, we can still acknowledge Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto’s Hollywood Blockbuster versions of Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock. These 7-inch scale action figures feature 24 points of articulation, are accurate to the films, and come with multiple accessories for either posing them to look awesome or actually playing with them. They are toys, after all.

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS Star Trek Movie Select: Captain Kirk Action Figure

Display Chris Pine's portrayal of Captain Kirk in your home today.

Amazon

$42.95
$44.99 Save 5%

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS Star Trek Movie Select: Spock Action Figure

Zachary Quinto's Spock's is a logical inclusion in your figure collection.

Amazon

$73.99
 

‘Star Trek’ Phone Charger

Star Trek themed power bank
FAMETEK

Can a real Trekkie really have too much Trek-themed tech in their life? Probably not. This power bank sports either the Enterprise delta from The Original Series or LCARS (the computer operating system from the TNG area shows). Use it to charge up to three USB devices simultaneously. It has two USB-A and one USB-C port and stores up to 10,000 mAh worth of energy. Plus, it’s slim and portable, so you can take it anywhere you go.

Star Trek Phone Charger | Slim Pocket Sized 10,000mAh Power Bank with TOS Command Logo, 3 USB Outputs, 2.1A & 1A, Charges Three Devices, USB-A and Type-C Charging, Phone and Tablet Backup Battery

Reroute auxiliary power with this Star Trek themed power pack.

Amazon

$24.95
$29.99 Save 17%

Original Series Phaser

Phaser replica from the original Star Trek series.
STAR TREK

If you’re going to protect your home from the Gorn, you’ll need at least one phaser. These official replicas are made of durable plastic and look exactly like the props from the original series. You can set them to stun, kill, or overload and hear authentic sound effects from the TV show. They’re always a great costume flourish for your next away mission to the convention center.

Star Trek Universe: Original Star Trek Series” Classic Phaser with Lights and Sounds

Set your phasers to stun for your next cosplay.

Amazon

$24.99
$29.99 Save 17%

Starfleet Wireless Charger

Wireless phone charger with a Starfleet seal.
FAMETEK

You don’t see charging cables in the 24th century for a reason. These Qi wireless chargers come in three Star Trek motifs: Starfleet Command, Starfleet Academy, and the Starfleet delta. There are also two Doctor Who-themed chargers available. They light up so you can see them in the dark and have two USB-A ports for conventional charging. It’s the perfect place to park your phone when you’re ready to record your Captain’s Log for the day.

Star Trek Qi Wireless Charger with Built-in Backup Battery Pack for Wired and Wireless Charging. Portable Wireless Phone Charger with Starfleet Illuminated Logo. StarTrek Gifts, Collectibles, Gadgets

Keep your communicator at full power with this wireless charger.

Amazon

$49.99
 

Captain Kirk Duck

Captain Kirk rubber duck on a white background.
TUBBZ

It’s never too early to introduce your children to the final frontier. Captain Kirk can patrol the neutral zone while your future Starfleet cadet scrubs off the blast residues from today’s exploration into strange new worlds. You can also buy rubber ducks in the form of Dr. McCoy, Spock, Captain Picard, Geordi La Forge, Deanna Troi, Worf, Q, and even Locutus of Borg.

TUBBZ Star Trek Captain Kirk Collectible Rubber Duck Figurine - Official Star Trek Merchandise - Unique Limited Edition Collectors Vinyl Gift

Boldly go to bath time!

Amazon

$16.99
 

Interactive Plush Tribble

Tribble toy on a white background.

Every Star Trek fan wants a pet tribble, without exception. Now, you can get a silver one you can treat like a real pet if you want to. This interactive toy is about the size of a basketball and has three separate lifelike modes: calm, guard, and hunting for Klingons. It also has a secret pocket to guard your stuff against Ferrengi raiders. Plus, it has a free app that lets you change its life mode remotely and make it coo and scream on demand. I’m going to name mine “Rafferty.”

STAR TREK Tribble App-Enabled 8" Silver/Grey Interactive Plush - New

It also works as a Klingon detector!

Amazon

$79.00
 

Mark IX Science Tricorder

Star Trek The Next Generation tricorder on a white background.
eFX Collectibles

Only the most wealthy Trek fans can afford this one, but everybody else can marvel at how cool this Mark IX Science Tricorder looks. It’s designed from the original prop patterns from the show provided by the original prop maker. This tricorder is constructed with die-cast and injected-molded plastic and features multiple actual light bulbs and detailed tactile features for ultimate realism.

According to the product description, this tricorder is capable of “performing scans, analyzing data and sharing it quickly and efficiently with other devices, starships or Starfleet command…”. While we can’t verify what scans it can perform, we can at least wonder what it would be like to have such a toy.

eFX Collectibles Star Trek Mark IX Science Tricorder Brent Spinner Signature Edition

Bring home the real McCoy tricorder...if you can afford it.

Amazon

$3999.00
 

 

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »