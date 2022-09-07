Buying Guides
This $350 LEGO ‘Black Panther’ Bust Screams Wakanda Forever

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
The LEGO 'Black Panther' bust with arms crossed in "Wakanda Forever" pose.
LEGO

To celebrate the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film release, LEGO is finally selling a bust of King T’Challa. It features the iconic Black Panther helmet and necklace, plus two arms held in the Wakanda Forever pose.

This nearly-life-sized set stands 18 inches high and includes 2,961 pieces. It also comes with a small Black Panther plaque, which appears to contain Vibranium. And the arms, while very cool, are also removable.

The LEGO 'Black Panther' bust without its arms.
LEGO
Screw It: I'm Buying This Motorized LEGO Lighthouse
RELATEDScrew It: I'm Buying This Motorized LEGO Lighthouse

Notably, this is one of the most detailed LEGO busts to date. Previous offerings, like the Venom bust, were relatively small, cheap, and cartoonish. But the Black Panther looks fantastic, and it’s sure to add something special to your collection.

The LEGO Black Panther bust goes on sale October 1st for $350. Note that the LEGO pressroom lists a November release date for this product—we confirmed with a LEGO representative that the November date is incorrect. For what it’s worth, the Black Panther sequel arrives in theaters this November.

LEGO 'Black Panther'

The LEGO ‘Black Panther’ bust features King T’Challa in his iconic suit. It goes on sale October 1st for $350.

LEGO
