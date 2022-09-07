Buying Guides
Hulu + Live TV Kicks off the NFL Season With a Big Discount

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.

The Hulu logo over $1 bills.
J. J. Gouin/Shutterstock

If you’ve been looking to cancel cable but still want to watch all your favorite sports, Hulu + Live TV is one of the better choices available. And now, with the NFL season about to begin and NCAAF in full stride, Hulu just announced a big 3-month discount for both new and returning customers.

The NFL season begins on Thursday night, and if you need a new way to tune in, this could be perfect. Between now and October 5th, when you sign up for Hulu + Live TV, you’ll get $20 off for the first three months.

So, why is this great for football fans? Well, it’s actually great for the entire family because Hulu + Live TV offers over 75 live TV channels and now comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for one low price. This means you can catch live NFL games, NCAAF games, and tons of regional content from ESPN+, not to mention anything and everything on Disney+.

“It’s like cable, but better. Save $20/month for 3 months on Hulu + Live TV, now with Disney+ and ESPN+. With no-hassle setup, no hidden fees, and unlimited DVR, you get the best movies, shows, and sports along with 75+ live TV channels.”

Everything You Need to Know About Hulu
RELATEDEverything You Need to Know About Hulu

After a change earlier this year, Hulu with Live TV now comes with unlimited DVR recording, giving you more ways to watch. Plus, you’ll love being able to watch two streams simultaneously.

This $20 discount on Hulu + Live TV is available until midnight on October 5th, so you have a few months to decide if it’s right for you. And, of course, there are no contracts, so you can cancel whenever you want.

Sign up at the Hulu website and give it a try this season.

via Engadget

