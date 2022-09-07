Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Parallels Desktop 18 Review: Run Windows 11 on an M1 or M2 Mac
Edifier Stax Spirit S3 Headphones Review: Phenomenal Portable Sound
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Sony Made a Better PS5 Just in Time for a Price Hike

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
A close-up of the PlayStation 5's face.
Sony

Sony has quietly redesigned the interior of the Playstation 5. The Verge reports that YouTuber Austin Evans received the new gaming console model from Australia, tore it down, and compared its innards to the original and the version that went on sale last year.

Evans found significant changes to this year’s PS5, including a smaller motherboard, an improved cooling system, and an altered SSD enclosure. In his tear-down video, Evans observed that Sony moved around many of the interior components. The changes result in the unit being considerably lighter, running cooler, and drawing less power. Noise and heat output remains the same, according to Evan’s tests. The machine’s exterior remains identical to the original release and the 2021 model.

Throughout Evans’ examination of the new PS5, he notes that Sony improved the gaming console rather than downgrading it. Last year’s refresh of the flagship gaming machine was widely considered worse than the launch version of the device.

The PS5 Gets a Price Hike Nearly Everywhere It's Sold
RELATEDThe PS5 Gets a Price Hike Nearly Everywhere It's Sold

He also observes that this console generation is two years into its lifecycle, which is about the time you see price decreases. However, Sony recently announced a price increase on the PS5 in multiple worldwide markets.

Evans’s examination of the new line of PS5 was the digital edition of the machine. It’s unclear if the disc edition will contain similar improvements.

PlayStation 5 Console

Reserve your spot to buy a Playstation 5

Amazon

$499.99
 

Source: The Verge and Austin Evans

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »