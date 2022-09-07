Everything Apple Announced at Its “Far Out” Event

Today Apple hosted its big “Far Out” launch event, where it announced several new products as it does every year. The company debuted an exciting new iPhone 14 lineup with numerous notable changes, along with the Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and the latest AirPods Pro.

Apple kicked off its end-of-summer event by instantly diving into its new watch, then got into what we’re all here for; the iPhone 14. These products offer improved features to enhance users’ lives, like crash detection, SOS emergency satellite support, and much more.

If you didn’t have time to follow along during the live stream, we quickly gathered all the details for you. So, here’s everything Apple unveiled at today’s event and when you can buy them.

The iPhone 14 is Here!

The new iPhone 14 Pro marks the beginning of the end for Apple’s Face ID notch, kinda. There are four devices in the iPhone 14 lineup. We still have the iPhone 14, a new iPhone 14 Plus, and the high-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These phones use an eSIM and have a neat new emergency satellite mode. And no, Apple didn’t release another Mini phone.

First, the regular iPhone 14 isn’t a radical change from previous years, even if the new iPhone 14 Plus has a bigger 6.7-inch screen. The iPhone 14 offers a new front camera with autofocus, an improved camera system, longer battery life, and a new action mode for extremely smooth video capture. It still has the notch, but it’s a vastly improved phone and promises the best battery life of any iPhone yet.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus offer incremental upgrades, such as improved camera technology and slightly larger displays.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro line brings Apple up-to-date with several of the Android competition in terms of software features, then blazes past them with a few new ones. The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max feature the A16 Bionic chip, which powers a new always-on display and variable refresh rates.

The Always-On Display (AOD) is a popular feature on Android phones. The screen enters a low-power state and constantly displays the time, date, notifications, battery life, and other important information. Throughout an 8-hour day, it’ll likely use less than 5% of the battery.

However, the notch is the most significant change to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. It moved. With this new phone, Apple’s notch is smaller and rounded, and the company is calling it the “Dynamic Island” because iOS 16 makes full use of the notch. Apple essentially turned the notch area into a notification center, which is pretty clever.

With payments, Apple Music, notifications, and more, the notch morphs and animates into a notification center of types.

The new iPhone 14 Pro has a variable refresh rate screen that’s brighter than ever, crisp, and looks great. On the back, it received a vastly improved 48MP primary camera, a new 12MP ultrawide lens, and improvements to the Pro camera system with four zoom options.

All four new iPhone 14 models, along with the new Apple Watch Series 8, all have a new crash detection feature that’s pretty amazing. Thanks to new sensors, internal microphones, gyroscopes, and accelerometers, these devices can detect when you’re in a crash and instantly alert primary contacts, emergency services, and more.

iPhone 14 (6.1-inch): $799

(6.1-inch): $799 iPhone 14 Plus (6.7-inch): $899

(6.7-inch): $899 iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch): $999

(6.1-inch): $999 iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch): $1,099

Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 lineup begin on September 9th with the pricing detailed above. Phones begin shipping to customers starting on September 16th. However, the iPhone 14 Plus doesn’t ship until October 7th. Get your new Pro from the link below.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max The new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max introduce a smaller Face ID cutout with Dynamic Island functionality. They also offer an upgrade A16 chipset and improved cameras.

Apple Watch 8 Series

As expected, Apple also debuted a new and improved Watch Series 8. At a glance, the Apple Watch 8 looks very similar to its older sibling, but on the bottom and insides, there are several new tricks.

For starters, the Apple Watch Series 8 has two new temperature sensors for health, fitness, and ovulation features. It also has the same sensors as the iPhone 14 for crash detection, plus a host of other goodies.

Apple introduced a new low-power mode that promises up to 36 hours of battery life when needed, international roaming options, upgrades to the advanced cycle tracking features, new watch faces, and several fun new watch band options.

Apple Watch Series 8 will start at $399 for the GPS model or $499 for the GPS + Cellular watch. Like the new phones, shipping begins on September 16th. Grab yours from the Apple Store link below.

Apple Watch Series 8 The new Apple Watch Series 8 has upgraded sensors, slimmer bezels, and improved car crash detection.

Apple Watch Ultra

Finally! Apple made the watch everyone wanted, but instead of calling it the “Pro,” Cupertino decided to go with Apple Watch Ultra.

The new Apple Watch Ultra stole the show, at least in my opinion. While the new iPhone is fantastic, the Apple Watch Ultra is an all-new product. Take everything you love about the Apple Watch, then make it better and more rugged, then throw in all kinds of neat software to take full advantage of its outdoorsy good looks.

We’re talking about a titanium frame that fully protects the brighter sapphire crystal-covered screen, a louder speaker, and even new sports-focused bands, like a woven looping band called “Alpine” for climbers, a band that’ll fit over a wet suit, and several others.

The Apple Watch Ultra has a larger digital crown with deeper groves that’s easier to use, even with gloves on, plus there’s a dedicated “action button” to instantly launch workouts, cycle tracking, water-diving features, and much more. It’s louder, thanks to a second speaker you can see in our image above. That speaker doubles as a loud 86db siren that will help people find you out in the wilderness on a hike or biking trail, too, in an emergency.

The Ultra is even certified for “recreational scuba diving” and can dive to depths of around 130 ft. And will even show you your water depth on the display.

Honestly, the Apple Watch Ultra looks pretty awesome. That said, it’s an eye-watering $799, and you can get your own starting September 23rd.

Apple Watch Ultra Get the all-new rugged Apple Watch Ultra built for adventure, starting at $799.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Last but not least, Apple finally released an update to its most popular wireless earbuds. We’re talking about the new and improved 2nd generation AirPods Pro.

Apple’s new AirPods Pro comes with the same overall design, only now offering a new SX ear tip option for those with smaller ears. Aside from the looks, everything else changed on the inside and with the charging case. The biggest upgrade is double the active noise cancellation, which should put them on par (or beat) the current competition.

The new AirPods Pro 2nd Generation offers 2x the ANC, promising to help prevent noise from the outside world from interrupting your music or podcast. A new “Adaptive Transparency” mode will let you hear the outside world when needed yet still block extremely loud noises like a passing train.

These new Pro buds have personalized Spatial Audio, conversation boost mode, and the controls on the side are now capacitive touch, so you can slide a finger down the casing to increase the volume. And finally, the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen charging case now works with Apple Watch chargers, it has a built-in speaker to help you find a lost or missing case, and there’s even a lanyard loop.

Apple’s new AirPods Pro will cost $249, and you can order them starting September 9th. Then, they’ll officially be available on September 23rd. Grab yours from the link below.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) The new 2nd-Generation AirPods Pro is finally here to help you tune the outside world out even more. Get yours for $249.

There it is. That’s everything Apple announced at its event today. Don’t forget to subscribe to our daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on all of Apple’s latest products.