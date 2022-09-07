Buying Guides
New AirPods Pro Arrive With Double the Noise Cancellation

| 2 min read
AirPods Pro 2 pricing
Apple

At Apple’s “Far Out” event today, the company finally unveiled a true successor to the highly popular AirPods Pro released in 2019. The new AirPods Pro 2nd gen features countless improvements, a new case, audio quality, and turns the noise-cancellation dial up to 11.

The second-gen Pro sport a similar overall design when they’re in your ears, but a lot changed inside and with the charging case. Here’s what you need to know and when you can get a pair.

Note: Apple revealed the second-gen AirPods Pro during its “Far Out” event on September 7th, 2022. The company also debuted the iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-gen Apple Watch SE, and the Apple Watch Ultra during this event.
New AirPods Pro: What's New?
New AirPods Pro Case
2nd Gen AirPods Pro Release Date & Price

New AirPods Pro: What’s New?

AirPods Pro Gen 2 banner advertising features.
Apple

While the new AirPods Pro (also known as AirPods Pro 2) doesn’t look much different, you’ll enjoy many changes. Some of those include capacitive touch controls on the stem, allowing you to slide a finger to change the volume, double the noise cancellation, conversation boost, new extra-small ear tips to fit more users, and longer battery life.

Combining the new internal design with Apple’s latest H2 chip, these new AirPods Pro take everything you loved about the first Pro, then make it better. The most significant change is ANC is twice as good, which is a pretty big deal. The AirPods already offered some of the best ANC, and now it’ll be even better.

Additionally, the H2 chip enables a new “adaptive transparency” mode that essentially combines ANC with transparency mode. You’ll be able to turn this on and hear the outside world, but it’ll prevent loud noises like trains, construction work, and other distractions. Basically, you can have a conversation without taking the buds out but won’t get blasted by loud noises.

AirPods Pro 2 battery life
Apple

Users are also getting better charging options and a slight increase in battery life. Apple didn’t state how big the battery is, but it’ll now offer 6-hours of playback with ANC. Plus, an additional 30 hours from the charging case. Speaking of the case, it’s new too.

New AirPods Pro Case

AirPods Pro 2 case speaker
Apple

The charging case is perhaps the biggest physical change to the AirPods Pro, aside from the smaller ear tips option. With the new AirPods Pro, the case has a bigger battery and a built-in speaker to help you find a lost case. We don’t think the case can play music, but it’ll be able to make a loud audible noise to find it.

Additionally, the AirPods case finally supports lanyards, something most third-party options have. That way, owners can quickly grab and carry them.

2nd Gen AirPods Pro Release Date & Price

New AirPods Pro release date
Apple
Since arriving in 2016, Apple’s AirPods have become some of the most popular earbuds on the market, and things aren’t slowing down anytime soon. In 2019, we got the first “Pro” set, and now, three years later, they’re back and better than ever.

Now for what you really want to know. The all-new AirPods Pro will cost $249, and you can order them starting September 9th. Then, they’ll officially be available on September 23rd. Grab yours from the link below.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The new 2nd-Generation AirPods Pro is finally here to help you tune the outside world out even more. Get yours for $249.

Apple Store
READ NEXT
