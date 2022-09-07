When Does iOS 16 Launch, and Which iPhones Are Compatible?

Shortly after the iPhone 14 launch event, Apple revealed a release date for its iOS 16 software update. The highly-anticipated update, which is most notable for its advanced home screen customization features, rolls out on September 12th.

Note: The iOS 16 update rolls out on September 12th alongside watchOS 9. Apple says that macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 updates will arrive this October, probably after a Mac and iPad event.

Here is every iPhone model with iOS 16 compatibility:

iPhone 14 (All Models)

iPhone 13 (All Models)

iPhone 12 (All Models)

iPhone 11 (All Models)

‌iPhone‌ XS and XS Max

‌iPhone‌ X and XR

‌iPhone‌ 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2020, 2022)

Note that this update isn’t available for the original iPhone SE, the iPhone 6 lineup, or the iPhone 7 lineup. These devices are no longer included in Apple’s yearly update cycle.

Your iPhone should install this update automatically. Or, at the very least, it will notify you that an update is available. You may need to manually install the update if it doesn’t download on its own—open Settings, go to “General,” and select “Software Update.”

Note that some iOS 16 features are exclusive to the new iPhone 14. If you want to use the always-on display mode, for example, you need to buy the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus offer incremental upgrades, such as improved camera technology and slightly larger displays.