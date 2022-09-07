Why iPhone 14 Will Not Fit in iPhone 13 Cases

Every year, Apple makes some iterative design changes to the iPhone. And these changes are often so small that people try to reuse their old phone case. Well, if you buy the iPhone 14, you need to buy a new case—sorry!

The new iPhone 14 is ever so slightly different from its predecessor. It’s a fraction of an inch wider and deeper (I’m serious, it’s 0.01 inches wider), and its buttons are in a slightly different location. Oh, and the camera bump got bigger!

We got our hands on an iPhone 14 Pro case early. And this case isn’t a good fit for last year’s iPhone 13. While it manages to wrap around the phone, its button and speaker cutouts are in the wrong location, and the camera cutout is way too big.

So, while you could probably force an iPhone 13 case on your new iPhone 14, it won’t be an exact fit. It could hamper camera functionality and limit access to the power and volume buttons. It may also cover your speakers or obscure your Lightning port.

You need to buy a new case for your iPhone 14, regardless of which model you buy. Thankfully, case manufacturers are already on the job. Apple has official iPhone 14 cases on its website, and Spigen offers a variety of iPhone 14 cases at various price points.

