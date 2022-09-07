Buying Guides
Why iPhone 14 Will Not Fit in iPhone 13 Cases

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
An iPhone 13 Pro crammed in an iPhone 14 Pro case. Justin Duino / Review Geek

Every year, Apple makes some iterative design changes to the iPhone. And these changes are often so small that people try to reuse their old phone case. Well, if you buy the iPhone 14, you need to buy a new case—sorry!

Note: Apple revealed the iPhone 14 lineup during its “Far Out” event on September 7th, 2022. The company also debuted its second-gen AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-gen Apple Watch SE, and the Apple Watch Ultra during this event.

The new iPhone 14 is ever so slightly different from its predecessor. It’s a fraction of an inch wider and deeper (I’m serious, it’s 0.01 inches wider), and its buttons are in a slightly different location. Oh, and the camera bump got bigger!

We got our hands on an iPhone 14 Pro case early. And this case isn’t a good fit for last year’s iPhone 13. While it manages to wrap around the phone, its button and speaker cutouts are in the wrong location, and the camera cutout is way too big.

Justin Duino / Review Geek

Justin Duino / Review Geek

Justin Duino / Review Geek
So, while you could probably force an iPhone 13 case on your new iPhone 14, it won’t be an exact fit. It could hamper camera functionality and limit access to the power and volume buttons. It may also cover your speakers or obscure your Lightning port.

You need to buy a new case for your iPhone 14, regardless of which model you buy. Thankfully, case manufacturers are already on the job. Apple has official iPhone 14 cases on its website, and Spigen offers a variety of iPhone 14 cases at various price points.

Apple Official iPhone 14 Cases

Buy one of Apple’s protective and stylish cases for your iPhone 14.

Apple

Spigen iPhone 14 Cases

Get an affordable case for your new iPhone 14 at Spigen’s webstore.

Spigen
