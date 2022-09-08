Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
SwitchBot Bot Review: A Mechanical Button Pusher
Parallels Desktop 18 Review: Run Windows 11 on an M1 or M2 Mac
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Save 25% on Official Merch During ‘Star Trek’ Day

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
An official Captain Picard "Facepalm" coffee mug.
CBS Studios Inc.

In celebration of Star Trek‘s 56th anniversary, all items on the official Star Trek store are 25% off. That means you can net a big discount on tridimensional chess sets, meme-heavy coffee mugs, and giant cardboard cutouts of Data. Just use coupon code “STARTREKDAY25” during checkout!

Note: This one-day sale ends after September 8th, 2022.

Here are some great products available at the official Star Trek store:

Note that the Star Trek store sells merch for every series, including the new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. We’ve simply listed some of our favorite products available at the store.

The Coolest 'Star Trek' Stuff on Amazon
RELATEDThe Coolest 'Star Trek' Stuff on Amazon

This one-day sale ends after September 8th, so grab what you need before it’s too late. Some of these items could make great gifts, and Halloween just around the corner, you may want to stock up on some items for a costume.

Picard Faceplam Mug

Show your love for ‘Star Trek’ with the series’ most recognizable meme, now available on a coffee mug!

Star Trek Store

Tridimensional Chess Set

Stretch your mind with this official Tridimensional Chess Set!

Star Trek Store
READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »