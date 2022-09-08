Jeep Unveils 3 New All-Electric SUVs Coming By 2024

Jeep, the popular SUV maker, just unveiled a trio of exciting electric SUVs that should all arrive by 2024. Jeep’s new EV lineup has something for everyone, too, from a rugged new Wrangler-inspired Jeep Recon to a luxurious Wagoneer S EV.

Building on the success of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid EV, the company is now ready to expand further as it hopes to be a leader in the EV SUV space.

According to the press release, Jeep has four core values it plans on using as it moves ahead with its electrification plans; Freedom, Adventure, Authenticity, and Passion. Essentially, it wants to create adventure vehicles that continue the Wrangler and Cherokee traditions.

2024 Jeep Recon EV

The new Jeep Recon is a Wrangler-inspired offroad vehicle built to enjoy the outdoors. It’ll be one of the first electric models to launch in North America, and it looks like a fun little vehicle. Here’s what Jim Morrison, head of Jeep brand North America had to say:

“The all-new, all-electric Jeep Recon has the capability to cross the mighty Rubicon Trail, one of the most challenging off-road trails in the U.S. and reach the end of the trail with enough range to drive back to town and recharge.”

Jeep says its rugged new Recon can handle some of the toughest off-road trails in the United States right from the factory, including the popular Rubicon trail. It’ll have custom terrain traction management, a dial to select different drive modes, removable doors, tow hooks for recovery points, and aggressive off-road tires.

We don’t know anything else about the battery, specs, or range, but it’ll be one of the first all-electric SUVs from Jeep to hit the streets in the United States.

2023 Jeep Avenger EV

We got our first look at the Jeep Avenger EV crossover back in March, and now we have a few more essential details. For starters, this off-road capable vehicle will first debut in Europe, not North America, and it’ll reportedly have a range of around 250 miles per charge.

The company describes it as a modern, fun, and emotional SUV perfectly sized for the European market. By that, we mean it’s compact yet capable.

The Jeep Avenger will make its official debut at the Paris Motor Show on October 17th, with reservations starting the same day. Jeep expects the vehicle to hit the streets in Europe in early 2023.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S

The latest Jeep EV announced is the Wagoneer S, a luxurious yet capable full-size SUV built for families. It looks similar to the gas version of the Wagoneer, but it’ll be vastly different throughout.

For starters, the Wagoneer S will be available globally, with North American and European markets first in line, and it’ll be fast. Jeep said it could go from 0-60 in about 3.5 seconds and comes loaded with 600 HP, capable of delivering around 400 miles of range on a single charge.

This full-size SUV has a sleek and stylish design and aims to offer several luxury features inside and out. The goal is to open reservations sometime in late 2023, with production and availability in 2024.