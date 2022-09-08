Disney Plus Drops to $1.99 Just in Time for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

If you didn’t know, today is Disney Plus Day, where fans can expect a slew of announcements, teaser trailers, and much more. And while there’s a lot happening today, fans will be happy to hear that for a limited time, you can get one month of Disney+ streaming for only $2.

While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Disney offer its streaming service at such a low price, it does come at the perfect moment. You can get a one-month subscription for $2 instead of the regular $7.99, then instantly access the company’s latest and greatest movies and TV shows.

The first title that comes to mind is the new MCA entry Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as the new live-action Pinocchio. Or, check out Disney’s exciting Frozen and Frozen 2 sing-alongs. Basically, there’s something for everyone in the family available, and now you can get it at a low price.

If you’re excited about the new Thor movie yet don’t want to deal with the hassle of going to a movie theater and buying overpriced soda and popcorn, now you don’t have to. Instead, subscribe to Disney+ between today and September 19th for $2, and you can stream the latest MCU movie at home.

Disney fans can also watch hit shows, including The Mandalorian, She Hulk, or the new Obi-Wan Kenobi making-of documentary. The deal is available for all new or returning customers (sorry current subscribers), so don’t delay.

Disney+ New and returning Disney+ subscribers get a month’s access for just $2. Sign up now and enjoy all the platform’s new shows and movies, including ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’