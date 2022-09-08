Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
SwitchBot Bot Review: A Mechanical Button Pusher
Parallels Desktop 18 Review: Run Windows 11 on an M1 or M2 Mac
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Disney Plus Drops to $1.99 Just in Time for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read

Disney Plus Streaming

If you didn’t know, today is Disney Plus Day, where fans can expect a slew of announcements, teaser trailers, and much more. And while there’s a lot happening today, fans will be happy to hear that for a limited time, you can get one month of Disney+ streaming for only $2.

While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Disney offer its streaming service at such a low price, it does come at the perfect moment. You can get a one-month subscription for $2 instead of the regular $7.99, then instantly access the company’s latest and greatest movies and TV shows.

The first title that comes to mind is the new MCA entry Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as the new live-action Pinocchio. Or, check out Disney’s exciting Frozen and Frozen 2 sing-alongs. Basically, there’s something for everyone in the family available, and now you can get it at a low price.

Sorry Movie Theaters, I'm Never Going Back
RELATEDSorry Movie Theaters, I'm Never Going Back

If you’re excited about the new Thor movie yet don’t want to deal with the hassle of going to a movie theater and buying overpriced soda and popcorn, now you don’t have to. Instead, subscribe to Disney+ between today and September 19th for $2, and you can stream the latest MCU movie at home.

Disney fans can also watch hit shows, including The Mandalorian, She Hulk, or the new Obi-Wan Kenobi making-of documentary. The deal is available for all new or returning customers (sorry current subscribers), so don’t delay.

Disney+

New and returning Disney+ subscribers get a month’s access for just $2. Sign up now and enjoy all the platform’s new shows and movies, including ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’

Shop Now

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »