Google Teases the Pixel 7’s Next-Gen Tensor Chipset

Instead of keeping a tight lip, Google is already teasing the Pixel 7 smartphone’s Tensor G2 chipset. This next-gen processor will bring even more power to AI-enabled personalization features, including speech recognition, according to Google.

You can see the teaser yourself on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 XL product page. The new smartphones were first shown off at Google’s I/O conference, and they’re scheduled to launch during (or after) the “Made By Google” event on October 6th.

The name “Tensor G2” is probably shorthand for “second-generation Tensor,” which is interesting. Previous leaks pointed to a much more boring name, like “Tensor 2” or “GS201.” Of course, there’s no reason to fuss about the name—we’re just excited to see Google continue down this path.

At launch, the Tensor G2 will probably be a Pixel 7 exclusive. We expect Google to use the original Tensor chipset in its Pixel Tablet, which should also appear during the “Made By Google” event. (The Pixel Watch uses a Samsung Exynos processor, which makes sense, as Tensor isn’t intended for wearable devices.)

Details on the Tensor G2 are slim, though Google notes that AI processing will get a good boost. In terms of processing power, the Tensor G2 is probably comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1—we’re just speculating, so don’t take our word for it.