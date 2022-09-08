AppleCare+ Now Offers Unlimited iPhone Repairs

If you’re accident-prone with your iPhone, Apple may have just made your life a bit less expensive. MacRumors reports that the company updated the AppleCare page on its website to state, “AppleCare+ now includes unlimited repairs for accidental damage protection.”

The information comes in the form of a banner at the top of the page. When you click through to specific AppleCare+ packages, there’s a little more information. Every product AppleCare+ covers can be repaired as often as you need for a service fee. Previously the repair limit was two times per year.

According to Apple’s legal disclosure on the Apple UK website, accidental damage includes “physical damage, breakage or failure of Your Covered Equipment due to an unforeseen and unintentional event occurring either due to handling (e.g., dropping the Covered Equipment or through liquid contact) or due to an external event (e.g., extreme environmental or atmospheric conditions).” The website also stresses that AppleCare+ does not cover theft or design defects.

Unlimited repairs from AppleCare+ are now available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Headphones, Apple TV, HomePod, and Apple Display. Service charges range from $29 to $299.

The update comes the same day as Apple’s “Far Out” event that saw the introduction of the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation).