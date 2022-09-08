Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
SwitchBot Bot Review: A Mechanical Button Pusher
Parallels Desktop 18 Review: Run Windows 11 on an M1 or M2 Mac
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

AppleCare+ Now Offers Unlimited iPhone Repairs

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
An iPhone with broken back glass.
Sergey Eremin/Shutterstock.com

If you’re accident-prone with your iPhone, Apple may have just made your life a bit less expensive. MacRumors reports that the company updated the AppleCare page on its website to state, “AppleCare+ now includes unlimited repairs for accidental damage protection.”

The information comes in the form of a banner at the top of the page. When you click through to specific AppleCare+ packages, there’s a little more information. Every product AppleCare+ covers can be repaired as often as you need for a service fee. Previously the repair limit was two times per year.

Is AppleCare+ Worth It?
RELATEDIs AppleCare+ Worth It?

According to Apple’s legal disclosure on the Apple UK website, accidental damage includes “physical damage, breakage or failure of Your Covered Equipment due to an unforeseen and unintentional event occurring either due to handling (e.g., dropping the Covered Equipment or through liquid contact) or due to an external event (e.g., extreme environmental or atmospheric conditions).” The website also stresses that AppleCare+ does not cover theft or design defects.

Unlimited repairs from AppleCare+ are now available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Headphones, Apple TV, HomePod, and Apple Display. Service charges range from $29 to $299.

The update comes the same day as Apple’s “Far Out” event that saw the introduction of the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

Source: MacRumors, ZDNet

The 4 Best iPhones of 2022

Best Overall
iPhone 13
Shop Now
Best Midrange
iPhone 13 SE
Shop Now
Best Premium
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Shop Now
Best Small
iPhone 13 Mini
Shop Now
READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »