Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
SwitchBot Bot Review: A Mechanical Button Pusher
Parallels Desktop 18 Review: Run Windows 11 on an M1 or M2 Mac
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Pixel Buds Pro Just Gained an Exclusive Feature for Pixel Smartphones

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro
Justin Duino, Google

The Pixel Buds Pro offers an unparalleled software experience on Android devices. But now, Google Pixel smartphone owners get an extra-special perk—if you own a Pixel phone running Android 13, you should now see the Pixel Buds Pro’s ANC settings in your expanded volume controls.

It’s an interesting quality-of-life update. You no longer need to dig through the Pixel Buds app to adjust ANC settings. Just press a volume button on your Pixel phone, open the three-dot menu under your volume slider, and choose between Noise Cancelation, Transparency mode, or the standard listening mode.

1 of 2
Pressing the volume button on Pixel 6 opens a volume slider, which you can expand to access Pixel Buds Pro ANC.
Justin Duino / Review Geek
Pixel Buds Pro ANC settings in the expanded Sound & Vibration menu on Pixel 6
Justin Duino / Review Geek
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2

If you haven’t tried using Android 13’s expanded volume menu, now’s the time to get familiar. This small and easy-to-access window lets you adjust call volume and vibration settings without much hassle.

Google Pixel Buds Pro Review: Nearly Perfect, No Thanks to the Sound Quality
RELATEDGoogle Pixel Buds Pro Review: Nearly Perfect, No Thanks to the Sound Quality

Note that you can also cycle through ANC settings using the Pixel Buds Pro’s touch controls or gestures (which need to be customized in the Pixel Buds app). And if you have Google Assistant enabled, you can ask it to adjust ANC settings on the fly.

It seems that this feature is still rolling out, so it may take a few days to reach your device. Bear in mind that this feature is only available for Pixel smartphones running Android 13.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

The Pixel Buds Pro are Google's first ANC-enabled wireless earbuds. They also feature hands-free Google Assistant, a killer battery life, and a shockingly comfortable design.

Review Geek's Review Score: 8/10
Amazon

$198.39
 

Source: 9to5Google

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »