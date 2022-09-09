The Pixel Buds Pro Just Gained an Exclusive Feature for Pixel Smartphones

The Pixel Buds Pro offers an unparalleled software experience on Android devices. But now, Google Pixel smartphone owners get an extra-special perk—if you own a Pixel phone running Android 13, you should now see the Pixel Buds Pro’s ANC settings in your expanded volume controls.

It’s an interesting quality-of-life update. You no longer need to dig through the Pixel Buds app to adjust ANC settings. Just press a volume button on your Pixel phone, open the three-dot menu under your volume slider, and choose between Noise Cancelation, Transparency mode, or the standard listening mode.

If you haven’t tried using Android 13’s expanded volume menu, now’s the time to get familiar. This small and easy-to-access window lets you adjust call volume and vibration settings without much hassle.

Note that you can also cycle through ANC settings using the Pixel Buds Pro’s touch controls or gestures (which need to be customized in the Pixel Buds app). And if you have Google Assistant enabled, you can ask it to adjust ANC settings on the fly.

It seems that this feature is still rolling out, so it may take a few days to reach your device. Bear in mind that this feature is only available for Pixel smartphones running Android 13.