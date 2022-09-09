Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
SwitchBot Bot Review: A Mechanical Button Pusher
Parallels Desktop 18 Review: Run Windows 11 on an M1 or M2 Mac
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Mustang Mach-E to Get Hands-Free Lane Changing in New Update

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Ford self-driving bluecruise
Ford

Ford is gearing up to release its latest BlueCruise 1.2 software update, delivering new driver-assist features like automatic lane changing to its Mustang Mach-E and more. Additionally, it’ll be available for the Lincoln ActiveGlide hands-free driving experience.

The Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) team at Ford confirmed the new set of features would arrive first with the Mach-E later this fall, then eventually other vehicles from Lincoln along with the F-150 Lightning.

The BlueCruise 1.2 software will arrive as an over-the-air software update, adding several notable new features. First, the new “Lane change assist” will perform lane changes automatically using an array of cameras, sensors, and software, even when the driver doesn’t have their hands on the steering wheel. Tap the turn signal stalk, and the vehicle will automatically change lanes safely. Furthermore, the software may suggest lane changes when other lanes have faster-moving traffic.

7 Awesome Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Features
RELATED7 Awesome Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Features

Additionally, drivers will enjoy “in-lane repositioning,” like staying in the lines easily or moving closer to the outside lines while passing a semi. Then a new “predictive speed assist” can automatically slow the vehicle down in hands-free mode while taking sharp turns or in other scenarios where a human driver would typically reduce speeds.

It’s worth noting that the new BlueCruise 1.2 release will come standard on the 2023 Mustang Mach-E from the factory, while older models will need to wait for the software update.

For those unaware, the software only works on pre-qualified roads and highways certified by Ford, which spans over 130,000 miles of roadways in North America. Still, this is a helpful upgrade that many drivers can appreciate.

via Car and Driver

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »