The Best Cases for Your iPhone 14

Apple
🕚 Updated September 2022
5 min read

The long-awaited iPhone 14 is finally available. But if you've ordered this expensive device, you should protect your investment with a case. And there are plenty of great options to choose from. So, let's cut to the chase---here are the best cases for your iPhone 14.

  Apple Official Apple Official Budget Option Extra Durability Crystal Clear Super Thin Protection Mount to Anything Leather Everything
 
  Apple
MagSafe Clear Case 		Apple
MagSafe Silicone Case 		Best Buy
Best Buy Essentials Case 		Otterbox
Otterbox Defender Series XT 		Totallee
Totallee Transparent Case 		Spigen
Spigen Thin Fit Case 		Peak Design
Everyday Case 		Mujjo
Mujjo Wallet Case
 
Best Buy

$50
Best Buy

$50
Best Buy

$10
Otterbox

$70
Totallee

$40
Amazon

$16.99
 
Peak Design

 
 
Mujjo

$54

Our SummaryThe iconic Apple Clear MagSafe case is now available for the iPhone 14.Apple's soft MagSafe Silicone case adds a pop of color (and some grip) to your iPhone 14.Why buy an expensive phone case? This Best Buy Essentials clear case costs just $10.Protect your iPhone 14 with Otterbox's rugged Defender Series XT case. Despite its size, it works with MagSafe!The thinnest and longest-lasting clear case is now available for the iPhone 14! It even supports MagSafe.Save your iPhone 14 from bumps and scratches without adding a ton of bulk.The Peak Design Everyday case unlocks a world of mounting accessories. It's perfect for photographers, cyclists, or anyone who wants to get more from their phone.The MagSafe-compatible Mujjo Leather Case features a super-slim profile, Gold-rated tanned leather, and clickly machined buttons. It's the definition of luxury
Pros✓ Official Apple design.
✓ MagSafe compatibility.
✓ Thin and light.		✓ Official Apple design.
✓ MagSafe compatibility.
✓ Thin, light, and grippy.		✓ Affordable.
✓ Thin.		✓ Military-grade drop protection
✓ Built-in charging port cover
✓ MagSafe compatibility		✓ Just 0.02 inches thick.
✓ No obnoxious logos.
✓ Anti-yellowing agents prevent aging.
✓ MagSafe compatible.		✓ Just 0.07 inches thick.
✓ Surprisingly rugged design.
✓ Relatively affordable.		✓ Works with Peak Design mounting accessories.
✓ MagSafe Compatible.
✓ Rugged and water-resistant design.		✓ High-quality leather design.
✓ Built-in wallet.
✓ Beveled cutouts protect screen and camera.
✓ MagSafe Compatible.
Cons✗ Less drop protection than other brands.✗ Less drop protection than other brands.✗ Significantly less protection than other options.
✗ It will yellow over time.
✗ No MagSafe compatibility.		✗ Relatively thick.
✗ It's the most expensive option in this article.		✗ Less drop protection than other brands.✗ No MagSafe compatibility.✗ May not work with some third-party MagSafe accessories.✗ Wallet only holds two or three cards.
Table of Contents

Keep It Apple: Official MagSafe Cases
Budget Option: Best Buy Essentials Case
Extra Durability: Otterbox Defender Series XT
Crystal Clear: Totallee Transparent Case
Super Thin Protection: Spigen Thin Fit Case
Mount to Anything: Peak Design Everyday Case
Leather Everything: Mujjo Wallet Case

The Best Cases for Your iPhone 14

The Mujjo leather case on an iPhone 14.
Mujjo
Note: The cases listed in this article are available for all models of iPhone 14, including the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. However, for simplicity, we’re only linking to cases sized for the basic iPhone 14.

Keep It Apple: Official MagSafe Cases

Apple's official iPhone 14 MagSafe cases in clear, leather, and silicone materials.
Apple

Our friends at Apple are a bit two-faced. Just one month before the iPhone 14 launch, Apple ran an advertisement claiming that you don’t need a protective case for your iPhone. Yet Apple continues to sell some of the best iPhone cases!

Anyway, I digress. If you want a high-quality case, Apple might be the way to go. Its official cases are thin, MagSafe compatible, and available in a variety of colors. You can even buy a case that matches the color of your new iPhone 14.

Apple Official

Apple Clear MagSafe Case for iPhone 14

The iconic Apple Clear MagSafe case is now available for the iPhone 14.

Best Buy
Apple
Apple Official

Apple Silicone MagSafe Case for iPhone 14

Apple’s soft MagSafe Silicone case adds a pop of color (and some grip) to your iPhone 14.

Best Buy
Apple

Budget Option: Best Buy Essentials Case

Best Buy Essentials clear case for the iPhone 14.
Best Buy

Some people don’t want to spend $30+ on a phone case. If you’re feeling cheap, Best Buy sells its iPhone 14 Essentials case for just $10. It’s an unbeatable price, although this case isn’t MagSafe-compatible.

To be clear, some people shouldn’t rely on a cheap Best Buy Essentials phone case. More expensive options offer increased shock protection and should last much longer. But if you handle your iPhone 14 with care and rarely put it in dangerous situations, a cheap case is perfectly fine. It’ll keep your iPhone 14 from getting those dreaded “micro scratches.”

Budget Option

Best Buy Essentials Case for iPhone 14

Why buy an expensive phone case? This Best Buy Essentials clear case costs just $10.

Best Buy

Extra Durability: Otterbox Defender Series XT

Blue Otterbox Defender Series XT case for iPhone 14
Otterbox

Protect your expensive iPhone with a durable, shock-resistant, MagSafe-compatible Otterbox case. The Otterbox Defender Series XT is specially designed to exceed “military grade” drop protection standards, and to our surprise, it still looks pretty stylish.

Notably, the Otterbox Defender Series XT comes with port covers to keep dirt out of your iPhone 14’s Lightning jack. It also has a lanyard hole, which may come in handy if you use your iPhone 14 at work.

Extra Durability

Otterbox Defender Series XT for iPhone 14

Protect your iPhone 14 with Otterbox’s rugged Defender Series XT case. Despite its size, it works with MagSafe!

Otterbox

Crystal Clear: Totallee Transparent Case

Totallee transparent case on an iPhone 14.
Totallee

Our favorite clear case is now available for the iPhone 14. The Totallee Transparent case is free of any obnoxious branding and is just 0.02 inches thin. It also contains anti-yellowing agents to ensure years of usability—this will outlast any of the other clear cases you’ve tried.

As you’ve probably guessed, Totallee’s cases support MagSafe. And if you don’t want a clear case, Totallee sells its thin cases in several bright colors.

Crystal Clear

Totallee Transparent Case

The thinnest and longest-lasting clear case is now available for the iPhone 14! It even supports MagSafe.

Totallee

Super Thin Protection: Spigen Thin Fit Case

Spigen Thin Fit case for iPhone 14
Spigen

We love Spigen’s thin cases, which offer a ton of protection and style without bulking up your phone. And the company’s new iPhone 14 cases look fantastic, especially the Thin Fit case.

Spigen’s Thin Fit case offers drop and scratch protection with “Air Cushion Technology.” It has clicky tactile buttons, plus raised edges to defend your screen and camera array. Unfortunately, Spigen only says that this case “works with wireless charging,” and it doesn’t support MagSafe.

Super Thin Protection

Spigen Thin Fit Case for iPhone 14

Save your iPhone 14 from bumps and scratches without adding a ton of bulk. Spigen's Thin Fit case is just 0.07 inches thick!

Amazon

$16.99
 

Spigen


 

Mount to Anything: Peak Design Everyday Case

Peak Design Everyday case for iPhone 14, plus some images of Peak Design mounting products.
Peak Design

Do you want more from your iPhone case? The Peak Design Everyday case adds a modular mounting system to your iPhone 14. With the right accessories, you can use this case to mount your iPhone 14 on a bicycle, tripod, dashboard, motorcycle, or wall. It’s an amazing system, and we’re glad it’s available for the latest iPhone.

The Peak Design Everyday case is MagSafe-compatible. It’s made with a weatherproof fabric shell and has clicky tactile buttons for a premium feel. You can also buy the Peak Design Everyday case with an optional finger loop—kind of like a built-in PopSocket.

Peak Design Everyday Case for iPhone 14

The Peak Design Everyday case works with MagSafe and opens the door to Peak Design’s mounting accessories. It’s perfect for photographers, cyclists, or anyone who wants to get more from their phone.

Peak Design

Leather Everything: Mujjo Wallet Case

Mujjo brown leather case for iPhone 14
Mujjo

Your expensive new iPhone deserves a premium case. The Mujjo Wallet case is made of Gold-rated Ecco leather, which is self-healing and ages with a wonderful patina. It’s super thin, has a raised bevel to protect your camera array, and contains a soft microfiber interior to keep your iPhone from getting scratched.

The Mujjo Wallet case can fit two or three credit cards. And if you don’t want a wallet case, Mujjo sells its standard Leather case for the iPhone 14. These cases some in several colors, by the way.

Leather Everything

Mujjo Leather Case for iPhone 14

The MagSafe-compatible Mujjo Leather Case features a super-slim profile, Gold-rated tanned leather, and clickly machined buttons. It’s the definition of luxury.

Mujjo
