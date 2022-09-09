The Best Cases for Your iPhone 14

Note: The cases listed in this article are available for all models of iPhone 14, including the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. However, for simplicity, we’re only linking to cases sized for the basic iPhone 14.

Keep It Apple: Official MagSafe Cases

Our friends at Apple are a bit two-faced. Just one month before the iPhone 14 launch, Apple ran an advertisement claiming that you don’t need a protective case for your iPhone. Yet Apple continues to sell some of the best iPhone cases!

Anyway, I digress. If you want a high-quality case, Apple might be the way to go. Its official cases are thin, MagSafe compatible, and available in a variety of colors. You can even buy a case that matches the color of your new iPhone 14.

Apple Official Apple Clear MagSafe Case for iPhone 14 The iconic Apple Clear MagSafe case is now available for the iPhone 14.

Apple Official Apple Silicone MagSafe Case for iPhone 14 Apple’s soft MagSafe Silicone case adds a pop of color (and some grip) to your iPhone 14.

Budget Option: Best Buy Essentials Case

Some people don’t want to spend $30+ on a phone case. If you’re feeling cheap, Best Buy sells its iPhone 14 Essentials case for just $10. It’s an unbeatable price, although this case isn’t MagSafe-compatible.

To be clear, some people shouldn’t rely on a cheap Best Buy Essentials phone case. More expensive options offer increased shock protection and should last much longer. But if you handle your iPhone 14 with care and rarely put it in dangerous situations, a cheap case is perfectly fine. It’ll keep your iPhone 14 from getting those dreaded “micro scratches.”

Budget Option Best Buy Essentials Case for iPhone 14 Why buy an expensive phone case? This Best Buy Essentials clear case costs just $10.

Extra Durability: Otterbox Defender Series XT

Protect your expensive iPhone with a durable, shock-resistant, MagSafe-compatible Otterbox case. The Otterbox Defender Series XT is specially designed to exceed “military grade” drop protection standards, and to our surprise, it still looks pretty stylish.

Notably, the Otterbox Defender Series XT comes with port covers to keep dirt out of your iPhone 14’s Lightning jack. It also has a lanyard hole, which may come in handy if you use your iPhone 14 at work.

Extra Durability Otterbox Defender Series XT for iPhone 14 Protect your iPhone 14 with Otterbox’s rugged Defender Series XT case. Despite its size, it works with MagSafe!

Crystal Clear: Totallee Transparent Case

Our favorite clear case is now available for the iPhone 14. The Totallee Transparent case is free of any obnoxious branding and is just 0.02 inches thin. It also contains anti-yellowing agents to ensure years of usability—this will outlast any of the other clear cases you’ve tried.

As you’ve probably guessed, Totallee’s cases support MagSafe. And if you don’t want a clear case, Totallee sells its thin cases in several bright colors.

Crystal Clear Totallee Transparent Case The thinnest and longest-lasting clear case is now available for the iPhone 14! It even supports MagSafe.

Super Thin Protection: Spigen Thin Fit Case

We love Spigen’s thin cases, which offer a ton of protection and style without bulking up your phone. And the company’s new iPhone 14 cases look fantastic, especially the Thin Fit case.

Spigen’s Thin Fit case offers drop and scratch protection with “Air Cushion Technology.” It has clicky tactile buttons, plus raised edges to defend your screen and camera array. Unfortunately, Spigen only says that this case “works with wireless charging,” and it doesn’t support MagSafe.

Super Thin Protection Spigen Thin Fit Case for iPhone 14 Save your iPhone 14 from bumps and scratches without adding a ton of bulk. Spigen's Thin Fit case is just 0.07 inches thick!

Mount to Anything: Peak Design Everyday Case

Do you want more from your iPhone case? The Peak Design Everyday case adds a modular mounting system to your iPhone 14. With the right accessories, you can use this case to mount your iPhone 14 on a bicycle, tripod, dashboard, motorcycle, or wall. It’s an amazing system, and we’re glad it’s available for the latest iPhone.

The Peak Design Everyday case is MagSafe-compatible. It’s made with a weatherproof fabric shell and has clicky tactile buttons for a premium feel. You can also buy the Peak Design Everyday case with an optional finger loop—kind of like a built-in PopSocket.

Peak Design Everyday Case for iPhone 14 The Peak Design Everyday case works with MagSafe and opens the door to Peak Design’s mounting accessories. It’s perfect for photographers, cyclists, or anyone who wants to get more from their phone.

Leather Everything: Mujjo Wallet Case

Your expensive new iPhone deserves a premium case. The Mujjo Wallet case is made of Gold-rated Ecco leather, which is self-healing and ages with a wonderful patina. It’s super thin, has a raised bevel to protect your camera array, and contains a soft microfiber interior to keep your iPhone from getting scratched.

The Mujjo Wallet case can fit two or three credit cards. And if you don’t want a wallet case, Mujjo sells its standard Leather case for the iPhone 14. These cases some in several colors, by the way.