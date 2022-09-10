Insta360 X3 Action Cam Gets a Big Screen and Sensor Upgrade

The Insta360 team has been busy so far in 2022, releasing its new modular One RS camera, a camera for drones, and much more. Now, the company is finally updating one of its most popular action camera lines with the new and improved Insta360 X3.

While the new X3 ditches the “One” branding, it’s the same excellent camera line, only now it comes with a bigger screen, longer battery life, more features, and a much-improved camera sensor.

The 360-degree camera packs a bigger 2.3-inch tempered glass display, compared to the small circle screen on the previous generation released nearly two years ago. The large touchscreen should make it easy to view photos or videos, change settings, and operate the device.

Aside from the bigger screen, we’re also getting a larger 48MP 1/2-inch camera sensor, compared to just an 18MP shooter on the outgoing model. That new sensor has an improved F/1.9 aperture, can shoot 4K at 60FPS, and offers three new resolutions for single-lens capture options. Here’s a look at the new Insta360 X3 in action.

This new X3 also supports Active HDR video, a higher 8K option for timelapse videos, loop recording, Bluetooth 5.0, and even a haptic vibration feedback motor. Owners will also enjoy improved battery performance thanks to a large 1,800 mAh battery vs. the 1,630 mAh size of the X2.

Another neat new addition is “Me Mode,” which lets you automatically capture “flat” selfie videos up to 60FPS without having to reframe and edit an otherwise 360-degree shot.

Other changes include a few new buttons for improved controls, better voice commands, 50% faster data transfers via WLAN, and it’s still waterproof up to 33ft or 10 meters.

The best 360 action cam just got even better thanks to a huge screen, massive camera sensor, and helpful updates that’ll help owners take amazing shots. It’s available now for $449 from the link below. Or, choose from an array of combo packs with bike mounts, waterproof lenses, and more.