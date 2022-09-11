SoundCloud Releases Beta App for Wear OS Smartwatches

Music streaming service SoundCloud now offers an early-access beta app for smartwatches running Wear OS. So, now you can take your favorite artists with you, even if you leave your smartphone behind.

Google has been teasing a SoundCloud app for its smartwatch operating system since May, when the company tweeted a lineup of apps from major music streamers like Spotify, Deezer, and Adidas Running.

More apps, more fun. Keep an eye out for new #WearOS app experiences coming this year. We’ve teamed up with:@Spotify@adidasrunning@Deezer@SoundCloud Now that’s what we call a line-up! #GoogleIO — Wear OS by Google (@WearOSbyGoogle) May 11, 2022

Wear OS users can get the app by enrolling in SoundCloud beta program. Once registered, you can download the app from the Google Play store on your smartwatch. We’re not sure when the app will exit beta, unfortunately.

As reported by 9to5Google, the SoundCloud app allows you to view saved tracks, playlists, and listening history. The app can also download tracks for offline listening. It sports a simple design with pause, play, skip, and like buttons. Additionally, SoundCloud isn’t exclusive to Wear OS 3. Users with a model running the Wear OS 2 redesign can also download the beta app.