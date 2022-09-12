Lutron Debuts New Caseta Smart Dimmer and Switch

Lutron, the popular smart home brand that makes everything from smart blinds to light switches, just updated its most popular Caseta lineup with two new products. The company announced the new Caseta Diva Smart Dimmer and Claro Smart Switch this week.

The Caseta line already offers dimmer switches, on/off switches, and much more. Now, users can easily upgrade or integrate the brand’s smart features into existing homes and control panels.

“Lutron’s Diva dimmer has been a favorite of homeowners and electrical professionals for over 30 years,” said Matt Swatsky, Vice-President, Residential Connected Home Business at Lutron. “We are excited to give our customers a new product that uses the DIVA design, wires virtually the same, and has the same quality that they have come to expect with the original Diva dimmer, but now has a wireless option and connects to their smart home.”

Both options have stylish designs that match existing paddle switches, meaning they can easily integrate into your home. The new smart switch and dimmer work with existing Caseta smart lighting controls and are easy to install thanks to either a wired or wireless 3-way install.

Homeowners can choose between six glossy colors for either option: white, ivory, light almond, gray, brown, or black. As usual, you’ll need the Lutron smart hub to unlock all the benefits and smart home features. Then, users can control everything from lights and window shades with the press of a button, create custom schedules, and adjust the lighting with ease.

The Diva smart dimmer and the Claro smart switch are available starting today, September 12th, at retailers like Home Depot and other electrical distributors. Unfortunately, the company didn’t share pricing.