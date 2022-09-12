Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
SwitchBot Bot Review: A Mechanical Button Pusher
Parallels Desktop 18 Review: Run Windows 11 on an M1 or M2 Mac
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Lutron Debuts New Caseta Smart Dimmer and Switch

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Lutron Smart Switch and Dimmer
Lutron

Lutron, the popular smart home brand that makes everything from smart blinds to light switches, just updated its most popular Caseta lineup with two new products. The company announced the new Caseta Diva Smart Dimmer and Claro Smart Switch this week.

The Caseta line already offers dimmer switches, on/off switches, and much more. Now, users can easily upgrade or integrate the brand’s smart features into existing homes and control panels.

“Lutron’s Diva dimmer has been a favorite of homeowners and electrical professionals for over 30 years,” said Matt Swatsky, Vice-President, Residential Connected Home Business at Lutron. “We are excited to give our customers a new product that uses the DIVA design, wires virtually the same, and has the same quality that they have come to expect with the original Diva dimmer, but now has a wireless option and connects to their smart home.”

Both options have stylish designs that match existing paddle switches, meaning they can easily integrate into your home. The new smart switch and dimmer work with existing Caseta smart lighting controls and are easy to install thanks to either a wired or wireless 3-way install.

Homeowners can choose between six glossy colors for either option: white, ivory, light almond, gray, brown, or black. As usual, you’ll need the Lutron smart hub to unlock all the benefits and smart home features. Then, users can control everything from lights and window shades with the press of a button, create custom schedules, and adjust the lighting with ease.

The Diva smart dimmer and the Claro smart switch are available starting today, September 12th, at retailers like Home Depot and other electrical distributors. Unfortunately, the company didn’t share pricing.

Source: Lutron

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »