Pre-Orders Open for ASUS ROG Phone 6, but You May Want to Wait

Andrew Heinzman
| 1 min read
The ASUS ROG Phone 6 floating in space, for some reason.
ASUS

Gamers in North America can now pre-order the ASUS ROG Phone 6, one of the most impressive Android gaming devices to date. But you may want to wait on that pre-order, especially if you’re a comic book nerd. It seems that a Batman version of the Phone 6 is just around the corner.

Spec-wise, the ASUS ROG Phone 6 packs a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and an overzealous 16GB of RAM. It also supports a 165Hz refresh rate and runs on a 6,000mAh battery. Oh, and of course, ASUS’ virtual shoulder triggers and the customizable rear display panel make an appearance.

The rumored ASUS ROG Phone 6 'Batman' Edition
91Mobiles
But as 91Mobiles reports, ASUS is currently working on a Batman edition of its latest gaming phone. There’s no word on when ASUS will launch its homage to the caped crusader, but it certainly seems like an interesting variation on the Phone 6—we just hope there’s an international release. ASUS hasn’t announced the ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition just yet, so we don’t know if it’s coming to North America.

You can pre-order the ASUS ROG Phone 6 at Amazon. Pre-orders are also open for the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro, which can show custom images on its rear display (instead of the ROG logo). Orders start shipping October 16th.

Source: 91Mobiles, 9to5Google

