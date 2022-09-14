Buying Guides
Anker 735 Charger (GaNPrime 65W) Review: Power in the Palm of Your Hand

Rating: 9/10 ?
  • 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage
  • 2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage
  • 3 - Strongly Flawed Design
  • 4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons
  • 5 - Acceptably Imperfect
  • 6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale
  • 7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class
  • 8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes
  • 9 - Shut Up And Take My Money
  • 10 - Absolute Design Nirvana
Price: $60
Amazon
Anker
Anker charger plugged into wall
Brenna Miles / Review Geek

Anker is a household name when it comes to chargers, and this 735 Charger (GaNPrime 65W) proves why. The charger’s 65W output enables quick charging for up to 3 devices at once. Plus, it literally fits in the palm of your hand. Discover more about this power brick below.

Here's What We Like

  • Charges up to 3 devices simultaneously
  • Portable and compact for on-the-go use
  • USB-C and USB-A charging capabilities
  • Silicone stabilizer
  • Foldable prongs

And What We Don't

  • Price falls on the more expensive side

Review Geek's expert reviewers go hands-on with each product we review. We put every piece of hardware through hours of testing in the real world and run them through benchmarks in our lab. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product and never aggregate other people’s reviews. Read more >>

Table of Contents

Charging Power: Quick Charge for up to Three Devices
    Charging Support for USB-C and USB-A Cables
    Added Bonus: Intelligent Power Distribution
Design: Fits in the Palm of Your Hand
Should You Buy the Anker 735 Charger (GaNPrime 65W)?

Charging Power: Quick Charge for up to Three Devices

  • One-Port Charging Speeds: USB-C 1/USB-C 2: 65W Max, USB-A: 22.5W Max
  • Two-Port Charging Speeds: USB-C 1 + USB-C 2: 65W Max, USB-C 1 + USB-A: 65W Max, USB-C 2 + USB-A: 24W Max
  • Three-Port Charging Speeds: USB-C 1 + USB-C 2 + USB-A: 65W Max

Anker’s 735 includes 65W of charging power in total. It can charge up to 3 devices simultaneously, featuring 2 USB-C ports and a single USB-A port.

For example, utilizing one-port charging, you can use the top or bottom USB-C ports to charge a single device at 65 watts. However, if you’re using the USB-A port, you’ll only be able to charge at 22.5 watts max. If you wish to use all 3 ports at once, you can charge at 65 watts max.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology is the secret behind the charger’s capabilities; it’s drawn on to deliver faster, more efficient charging speeds than standard power bricks.

According to Anker, this charger features enough power to charge a 2020 MacBook Pro 13″ at full speed. Plus, GaN enables the Anker 735 to be portable without sacrificing power (more on this later).

I put the Anker 735 charger to the test with my own smartphone. I plugged my iPhone 11 into the device using one of the USB-C ports at 50% power. I was able to reach full battery in around an hour and 20 minutes.

I also tested the charger’s ability to power multiple devices by plugging in both my iPad and iPhone. Both devices charged well simultaneously.

Charging Support for USB-C and USB-A Cables

One feature I must highlight is the Anker 735’s support for both USB-C and USB-A cables. While many devices now use only USB-C, some devices still use USB-A. Many will need both, especially when looking to purchase a multi-device charger. I love that the Anker 735 offers options when it comes to cable types.

Added Bonus: Intelligent Power Distribution

Another key feature of this Anker charger is its use of PowerIQ 4.0. This addition offers dynamic power distribution, which means the charger will detect a device’s power needs and divvy up adequate charging power automatically. Dynamic power distribution makes for a more efficient charging process, every time.

Design: Fits in the Palm of Your Hand

Anker 735 charger in palm of a hand
Brenna Miles / Review Geek

  • Dimensions: 1.5 x 1.15 x 2.6in (38 x 29 x 66mm)
  • Weight: 4.65oz (132g)

I travel a lot, so one of the first things I look for in a power brick is portability. The Anker 735 is one of the most portable chargers I’ve ever used, especially as a 3-device option. The charger fits in the palm of my hand, coming in at just 1.5 x 1.15 x 2.6in (38 x 29 x 66mm). And it only weighs around 4.65oz (132g).

Recently, I fell in love with the UGREEN Nexode Mini 45WD Dual USB-C Charger for its portability. And yet, the Anker 735 is comparable in size with 3 ports instead of just 2.

Due to its slimmer size, this charger is a great option for carrying in my bag. In fact, it slid right into the side pocket. Plus, the foldable prongs make sure nothing gets scratched as I travel.

When you purchase the Anker 735, you’ll also receive a silicone stabilizer. This piece of silicone features tiny suction cups and sits on the charger’s base to stabilize it while it’s plugged into the wall. While the charger itself is high-quality and sturdy, if your wall outlets are not, this is a fantastic addition.

Should You Buy the Anker 735 Charger (GaNPrime 65W)?

Overall, I think this is a fantastic charger. It’s portable and charges efficiently. What more could I ask for?

Whether or not the Anker 735 is right for you will depend on your unique needs. For example, if you strictly use USB-C cables but need a multi-charging brick, there are other options around the same price point, such as the Satechi 66W USB-C 3-Port GAN Wall Charger. If you’re on the hunt for even more power, take a look at Satechi’s 165W USB-C charger, which charges up to 4 devices at GaN speeds.

It’s also important to note that this charger’s price point falls in the upper levels when compared to other similar options. If you don’t need to charge multiple devices at once, there are plenty of other, more wallet-friendly options.

Of course, if you’re looking for a charger that charges well, is portable, and offers USB cable options, you may not find a better pick than the Anker 735 Charger (GaNPrime 65W).

