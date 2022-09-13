The Cheapest Kindle Gets Its First Upgrade in Three Years

After three years of neglect, the base-model Kindle finally gets some love. The new Kindle (2022) and Kindle Kids (2022) finally offer USB-C charging and pack high-resolution 300 PPI displays. Pre-orders are available today, with orders shipping on October 12th.

This is primarily a display upgrade. Previously, the Kindle (2019) used a 6-inch 167 PPI display—the upgrade to a 6-inch 300 PPI screen gives you nearly three times more pixels. Note that this is the same PPI offered by the Kindle Paperwhite, though technically speaking, the Paperwhite still has a higher resolution screen than the basic Kindle.

But Amazon snuck a couple of extra improvements in this release. New USB-C charging, which is long overdue, should reduce the number of cables you need for all of your devices. And with upgraded 16GB of storage, the new Kindle (2022) and Kindle Kids (2022) can store twice as many books as their predecessors. They also support dark mode, finally!

Amazon promises six weeks of battery life with these new Kindles. And if you buy the Kindle Kids (2022), you get a bunch of awesome perks—one year of Amazon Kids+ for unlimited access to children’s books, a free carrying case, and a two-year “no questions asked” warranty. If the Kindle Kids (2022) breaks for any reason, you can get a new one for free. (Amazon offers the same warranty for Fire Kids tablets.)

And interestingly, the Kindle (2022) comes in two colors. You can buy the plain black model or opt for a flashy navy blue design. The previous model only came in black or white, so this is a nice change of pace.

The new Kindle (2022) and Kindle Kids (2022) are available for pre-order and ship October 12th. They cost $99 and $119, respectively. Note that the Kindle Paperwhite is still a better option for reading outdoors, as it has a brighter frontlight and a water-resistant design.

