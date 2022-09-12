OnePlus 11 Pro Could Return a Fan-Favorite Feature

When the OnePlus 10T arrived this summer, it was missing a fan-favorite feature that’s been a staple on all OnePlus phones, the alert slider. Being the mid-cycle release, it didn’t pack all the latest and greatest specs. However, fans should be excited if the latest OnePlus 11 Pro leak is accurate.

Popular and trusted leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) released several renders of the upcoming phone at the site SmartPrix. Like most of his leaks, it’s a render based on an early OnePlus 11 Pro prototype, meaning some details could change before it arrives next year.

The first thing you’ll notice is the new massive round camera housing, complete with Hasselblad branding, three big camera sensors, and a fourth cutout for the flash. Additionally, the alert slider is back, which everyone can appreciate.

Previous rumors suggested OnePlus will reserve items like Hasselblad and the slider for its high-end phones, so it makes sense we’re seeing it on this new render. This phone should be the successor to the highly popular OnePlus 10 Pro that arrived in early 2022.

We don’t have too many details on this new phone besides these images but expect a high-end flagship smartphone. Rumors suggest the new OnePlus 11 Pro will sport the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, have a big curved display, Android 13, and some powerful cameras on the rear.

Expect to learn more about OnePlus’ next phone later this year or in early 2023.