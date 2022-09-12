Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
SwitchBot Bot Review: A Mechanical Button Pusher
Parallels Desktop 18 Review: Run Windows 11 on an M1 or M2 Mac
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

New Nest Doorbell (Wired) Leaked Ahead of Official Announcement

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
The Nest Doorbell (Battery) in white.
Google

Last year, Google announced that it would launch a second-generation Nest Doorbell (wired) in 2022. Now, a few days before the expected announcement, 9to5Google’s APK Insight team decompiled the new Google Home app. Their analysis provides an early glimpse of the new video doorbell.

The Nest Doorbell (wired) on a green background.
9to5Google

The most definitive thing the 9to5Google team uncovered is how the Nest Doorbell (wired) will look. They pulled images of the device directly from Google Home’s APK. The new home security camera has the same pill-shaped design as the current Nest Doorbell (Wired). It’s white with a black circle on top for the camera and a white circular button at the bottom for the ringer, with a faint engraved Google “G” in the center.

Nest Doorbell (Battery) Review: The Doorbell for Every Google User?
RELATEDNest Doorbell (Battery) Review: The Doorbell for Every Google User?

The wired version of the 2022 Nest Doorbell is a bit shorter than the battery-operated model, but it’s also thicker. It also features a black wall baseplate and a wedge for angled mounting. 9to5Google’s APK breakdown also revealed several instructional animations that walk users through the setup process.

Side and bottom views of the Nest Doorbell (wired) on a green background.
9to5Google

One of the most anticipated features of the new wireless doorbell is continuous 24/7 video history. Previous versions of this device and the current battery-powered model only offer event-based recording history. A Nest subscription will be required to take advantage of the 24-hour recording archive.

Source: 9to5Google

The Best Video Doorbells of 2022

Best for Google Assistant
Nest Doorbell (Battery)
Google
Best for Google Assistant
Nest Doorbell (wired)
Google
Best for Amazon Alexa
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
Amazon

$259.99
 
Best for Amazon Alexa
Ring Video Doorbell 4
Amazon

$219.99
 
Best Budget
eufy Security Video Doorbell
Amazon

$199.99
 
Best Budget
Eufy Security Video Doorbell
Amazon

$165.75
 
Most Reliable Notifications
Arlo Essential
Amazon

$119.99
$149.99 Save 20%
Best for Renters
Ring Peephole Camera
Amazon
READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »