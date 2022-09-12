New Nest Doorbell (Wired) Leaked Ahead of Official Announcement

Last year, Google announced that it would launch a second-generation Nest Doorbell (wired) in 2022. Now, a few days before the expected announcement, 9to5Google’s APK Insight team decompiled the new Google Home app. Their analysis provides an early glimpse of the new video doorbell.

The most definitive thing the 9to5Google team uncovered is how the Nest Doorbell (wired) will look. They pulled images of the device directly from Google Home’s APK. The new home security camera has the same pill-shaped design as the current Nest Doorbell (Wired). It’s white with a black circle on top for the camera and a white circular button at the bottom for the ringer, with a faint engraved Google “G” in the center.

The wired version of the 2022 Nest Doorbell is a bit shorter than the battery-operated model, but it’s also thicker. It also features a black wall baseplate and a wedge for angled mounting. 9to5Google’s APK breakdown also revealed several instructional animations that walk users through the setup process.

One of the most anticipated features of the new wireless doorbell is continuous 24/7 video history. Previous versions of this device and the current battery-powered model only offer event-based recording history. A Nest subscription will be required to take advantage of the 24-hour recording archive.

Source: 9to5Google