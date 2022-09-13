ASUS Launches Its Affordable Windows on ARM Tablet

With a super-slim design, removable keyboard, and an ARM processor, the new ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable is all about portability. It’s certainly one of the more interesting Windows devices, and it’s available now starting at $599.

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable is one of the few Windows on ARM devices available today. Its design is comparable to the Microsoft Surface Pro X, as both devices have an integrated kickstand and detachable keyboard. However, the ExpertBook B3 Detachable actually comes with its keyboard, and it even includes a stylus!

Spec-wise, we’re looking at a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset with a maximum 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB eMMC storage. These specs are appropriate for lightweight tasks, like browsing, streaming, making video calls, or writing documents.

For comparison’s sake, the Microsoft Surface Pro X is a bit more powerful than the ExpertBook B3 Detachable. But because Windows on ARM is still in its infancy, both devices are relegated to lightweight tasks. (You can certainly use these devices for work or school, but not if you need demanding software. Note that some Windows apps only work on x86 machines.)

The big appeal of the ExpertBook B3 Detachable is its form-factor and battery life. This is an incredibly portable Windows device, as it has a small 10.5-inch display (1920 x 1200) and weighs just 1.8 pounds with its keyboard. It’s also spill-resistant and has noise-reducing microphones for video calls. (ASUS hasn’t specified the device’s battery life. That said, I expect the 38 Wh cell to last between 10 and 15 hours on a charge.

Looking at the spec sheet, I have just a few concerns about the ExpertBook B3 Detachable. First, it has a pathetic port selection—one USB-C 3.2 port and a headphone jack. And more notably, the screen’s maximum brightness is just 320 nits. That’s not bright enough for daytime use when sitting outdoors or near a large window.

But you really can’t beat ASUS’ pricing. The ExpertBook B3 Detachable starts at just $599, which is significantly less than other ultra-portable 2-in-1 Windows laptops. If you’re looking for this kind of device, my only suggestion is to check out some 2-in-1 Chromebooks first, as they’ll give you a bit more bang for your buck.