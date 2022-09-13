Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Logitech G203 LightSync Gaming Mouse Review: Inexpensive and Performs Well
SwitchBot Bot Review: A Mechanical Button Pusher
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

ASUS Launches Its Affordable Windows on ARM Tablet

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Someone typing on the ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable at a table. It's very compact!
ASUS

With a super-slim design, removable keyboard, and an ARM processor, the new ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable is all about portability. It’s certainly one of the more interesting Windows devices, and it’s available now starting at $599.

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable is one of the few Windows on ARM devices available today. Its design is comparable to the Microsoft Surface Pro X, as both devices have an integrated kickstand and detachable keyboard. However, the ExpertBook B3 Detachable actually comes with its keyboard, and it even includes a stylus!

Spec-wise, we’re looking at a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset with a maximum 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB eMMC storage. These specs are appropriate for lightweight tasks, like browsing, streaming, making video calls, or writing documents.

1 of 3
The ASUS ExpertBook B3 detached from its keyboard.
ASUS
The ASUS ExpertBook B3 with its keyboard.
ASUS
Using the stylus with ASUS ExpertBook B3
ASUS
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

For comparison’s sake, the Microsoft Surface Pro X is a bit more powerful than the ExpertBook B3 Detachable. But because Windows on ARM is still in its infancy, both devices are relegated to lightweight tasks. (You can certainly use these devices for work or school, but not if you need demanding software. Note that some Windows apps only work on x86 machines.)

The big appeal of the ExpertBook B3 Detachable is its form-factor and battery life. This is an incredibly portable Windows device, as it has a small 10.5-inch display (1920 x 1200) and weighs just 1.8 pounds with its keyboard. It’s also spill-resistant and has noise-reducing microphones for video calls. (ASUS hasn’t specified the device’s battery life. That said, I expect the 38 Wh cell to last between 10 and 15 hours on a charge.

Lenovo's First ARM ThinkPad With 5G Is Now Widely Available
RELATEDLenovo's First ARM ThinkPad With 5G Is Now Widely Available

Looking at the spec sheet, I have just a few concerns about the ExpertBook B3 Detachable. First, it has a pathetic port selection—one USB-C 3.2 port and a headphone jack. And more notably, the screen’s maximum brightness is just 320 nits. That’s not bright enough for daytime use when sitting outdoors or near a large window.

But you really can’t beat ASUS’ pricing. The ExpertBook B3 Detachable starts at just $599, which is significantly less than other ultra-portable 2-in-1 Windows laptops. If you’re looking for this kind of device, my only suggestion is to check out some 2-in-1 Chromebooks first, as they’ll give you a bit more bang for your buck.

ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable features an ultra-portable design. Its ARM processor ensures a killer battery life, and its detachable keyboard allows you to enter “tablet mode” at any time.

ASUS
READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »