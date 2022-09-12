Buying Guides
ErGear’s New Standing Desk Packs Premium Features in an Affordable Package

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
ErGear Standing desk
ErGear

If your job includes sitting at a desk all day, you’ve probably considered buying a height-adjustable standing desk. They offer a host of benefits but can be quite costly. Today, ErGear announced its latest affordable standing desk, delivering several premium features considering the price tag.

ErGear’s Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk comes in three different sizes, two frame colors, and three different desk surfaces, all made of durable solid wood, starting at $189. The company uses a sturdy frame with aerospace-grade lifters, letting users adjust the desk to the perfect height. 

The idea here is a simplistic yet durable design, premium features that come standard, and stylish good looks, all for a wallet-friendly price tag.

ErGear white desk
ErGear black/black standing desk
ErGear
ErGear rustic brown standing desk
As you can see, the company has a nice white desk with a natural wood top, black on black, and a black frame with a stylish vintage brown wood top. We like that the desks aren’t too big or too small, ensuring there’s an option perfect for any office. Here are your size choices:

  • 48 x 24-inch
  • 55 x 28-inch
  • or 63 x 28-inch

ErGear’s new desk includes a motor with three different height memory settings, easy controls, and built-in hooks for headphones and other accessories. With many other brands, those types of extras are an additional fee.

The Best Affordable Standing Desks
RELATEDThe Best Affordable Standing Desks

These desks have a sturdy solid steel frame capable of handling loads up to 176lbs, along with a powerful lift motor that promises smooth movement that won’t interrupt desk contents (or a cup of coffee) even at the max load capacity.

Additionally, these adjustable electric standing desks have anti-collision sensors, ensuring you don’t lower the desk down onto a computer tower, chair, or other objects. ErGear says the desk is easy to assemble, often taking less than 30-minutes, and they’re available starting today on Amazon from the link below.

ErGear Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk, 48 x 24 Inches Sit Stand up Desk, Memory Computer Home Office Desk (Vintage Brown)

Get a durable, smooth, stylish adjustable standing desk from ErGear starting at $189.

Amazon

$189.99
$229.99 Save 17%

Cory Gunther
