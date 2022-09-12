Leaker Finds Meta’s Upcoming VR Headset In a Hotel Room

The upcoming Quest Pro VR headset from Meta (formerly Facebook) is set to arrive next month, but now the world is getting an early first look thanks to an engineering sample left in a hotel room. You can’t make this stuff up.

Similar to Apple’s unreleased iPhone 4, which was notoriously left at a bar several years ago. Or Google’s Pixel Watch that leaked after being left at a restaurant in April. Now, someone managed to leave Meta’s upcoming product in a hotel room accidentally.

The images and videos first appeared on Facebook, naturally, posted by Ramiro Cardenas, who says that multiple products labeled as “engineering samples” were found. The photos below give us our first look at “Project Cambria,” Meta’s unreleased headset that will be announced on October 11th.

We can clearly see the new design with what appears to be all sorts of sensors on the front visor, updated controllers, as well production-ready boxes confirming the Meta Quest Pro name. This “leak” is pretty convenient if you ask me.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently confirmed the company’s all-new virtual reality headset and even showed off several new VR prototypes in June. The device we’re seeing in this new leak looks similar to those, suggesting it’s real.

While we’ll have to wait until the annual Meta Connect developer event in October to learn the full details, previous reports suggest it’ll be a high-end AR/VR headset upwards of $800, if not more. The company reportedly added several powerful features, face or eye tracking, and more, in hopes of making the best wireless VR headset yet for the Metaverse.

Either way, we’ll know more soon enough.