HyperX Armada 25 Gaming Monitor Review: A Great Option for Casual Gamers

HyperX is no stranger to the gaming industry, but its high-end peripheral lineup still has room for growth. The Armada 25 is the company’s first foray into gaming monitors, and the 25-inch full HD screen delivers top-quality visuals with a refreshing, feature-rich experience.

HyperX has been in the game since 2002, having started as the brand for Kingston Technology’s memory modules. As the gaming industry advanced, so, too, did the company’s focus as it navigated the needs of esports competitors and streamers. For years, it offered smaller peripherals—from USB microphones to gaming mice—but 2022 marked the year it navigated into the monitor market.

Like NZXT, which also released its first gaming monitor months prior, HyperX went all in, producing a 25- and 27-inch model that emphasizes image quality. Its 25-inch full HD (FHD) In-Plane Switching (IPS) monitor stands up strong against already established names. Though its shell is basic and it may be lacking some more advanced options, what’s contained within provides lightning-fast response times and a 240Hz refresh rate at a crystal clear 1080p.

Here's What We Like NVIDIA G-sync prevents tearing and lag

Crystal clear FHD 1080p

Quick release monitor mount connection

240Hz delivers smooth gaming And What We Don't No designated modes for genre-specific gaming

Price tag is on the higher side

Limited connection options

Lacks standard monitor stand

Setup: Mostly No-Fuss Installation

Since the HyperX Armada 25 comes with a mounting arm, setup is a little more involved than a typical monitor. Thankfully, everything you need is included. The monitor stand comes attached to an easy-to-use C clamp compatible with desks up to 2-inches thick. However, there is a grommet mount included for desks up to 2.4-inches thick. The catch? You’ll have to drill a sizable hole into your desk.

My desk already had a big enough hole thanks to an included cupholder, so I went with the grommet. Changing out the C clamp to the grommet was quick, and installation took almost no time at all. Everything fits nicely, and a flathead screwdriver and the included Allen wrench are all that’s needed to tighten and loosen the necessary screws.

The monitor is plug ‘n play unless you want to spend some time adjusting settings, so once it’s mounted and powered up, you should be good to go.

Overall Design Aesthetic and Mount

If you’re someone that loves the sleekness of a curved monitor, or other additions with eye-catching appeal, the Armada 25 may not fit your gaming space. It sports a simple, clean, flat black frame with nothing but the “HyperX” logo on the front. Its two buttons are hidden on the back and the mounting stand does a wonderful job of keeping wires tamed.

After dealing with the adjustable stand of the NZXT 27Q and other stationary feet, I found myself appreciating HyperX’s single monitor mount quite a bit. Though there’s a slight bounce when I’m a little too passionate with my keystrokes, it remains steady when it matters most. This is the first monitor mount I’ve worked with, and it’s surprisingly easy to adjust and rotate.

The stand rotates on a horizontal axis, can be adjusted vertically to fit many different configurations, and the monitor itself can be angled as needed.

This mount has spoiled me, giving me back desk space that I haven’t had with standard monitor stands. Including the mount with the display was a fantastic idea, but it does lack the usual stand model that some may appreciate.

Connections: Most Everything a Gamer Needs

Sticking to the theme of simplicity, there are only 3 ports on the Armada 25. Two HDMI slots offer a standard hookup to any laptop or desktop and deliver a clear FHD image. The Armada also features a DisplayPort 1.4 (DP 1.4) connection that, in most cases, would exhibit the highest fidelity for compatible setups.

In this case, the maximum capabilities of the 25-inch HyperX monitor don’t take full advantage of DP 1.4, so you’ll get a similar experience regardless of which cable you use.

The three connections are conveniently located on the back side of the monitor. Thanks to the swivel of the desktop mount, plugging and unplugging is as simple as it gets. There’s no awkward bend in the cords, and they’re fed conveniently up through the mount to prevent an unsightly mess.

Unfortunately, HyperX opted out of including any USB ports or a headset jack, which may be enough to turn some off the monitor entirely. It’s not a major loss to my setup, especially since I’ve yet to use the USB ports on my NZXT 27Q, but more options certainly aren’t a bad thing. Should I add a third monitor, however, I may start to feel the pangs of not being able to daisy chain them together.

Performance: High-Quality With Forgivable Flaws

Size: 25in

25in Panel Type: IPS

IPS Resolution: FHD (1920×1080)

FHD (1920×1080) Refresh Rate: 240Hz

240Hz Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Adaptive Sync: G-Sync Compatible

The Armada 25 isn’t going to blow monitors built for the competitive circuit away. From the start, its 1080p max resolution sets it behind in today’s market, but it really doesn’t take away from the overall experience. I hooked the Armada 25 up to a Lenovo desktop running Windows 11 and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER GPU. It’s far from a top-of-the-line setup, but the monitor connected instantly via DP 1.4, didn’t require any custom software, and delivered a high-quality image the moment it powered on.

The FHD 1080p displays rich and deep colors, but it falls just short of comparing to the 1440p NZXT monitor I’ve been using. Especially since it’s missing an HDR mode. Being an IPS monitor, which uses parallel liquid crystals for a vibrant display, I expected some issues with color contrast and response time, but there’s enough built into the Armada to counter these common issues.

To test the posted 240Hz refresh rate, I booted up Fortnite, figuring the vibrant visuals and fast-paced action would showcase the monitor best. I wasn’t wrong.

Equipped with NVIDIA G-Sync, the Armada delivers tear-free, zero-lag gaming, even when the action on screen is chaotic. Compared to the 165Hz of the NZXT 27Q display, there was a marginal difference in the 240Hz that HyperX provides. As someone who’s used to 120Hz, both were a little jarring to get used to, but 240Hz was perhaps the most difficult. Of course, that’s not a detriment against the monitor, as it does its job perfectly. My eyes just had difficulty getting used to the fluidity of motion.

My biggest gripe with the Armada 25 is its size. For all that it packs, kicking the resolution up to 1440p and adding 2-inches to the display is more than worth it. Most will likely be fine with the 1080p resolution, and they should be considering how good it looks, but I can understand foregoing the smaller monitor for its slightly more expensive kin. For only $50 more, the Armada 27 seems more than worth it for quad-high definition (QHD) and a wider screen.

HyperX Armada 27 A 27-inch, 1440p, 165Hz QHD display that comes stock with a monitor arm for clutter-free gaming, on screen and on your desk.

Customize Your Gaming Experience

HyperX clearly wants you to be able to fully personalize your experience with the Armada 25; the on-screen menu is not short on customizable options. If Adaptive-Sync and a higher response time diminish the experience for you, there are options to turn the former off and reduce the latter. Additionally, options to adjust Black Level and toggle Dynamic Contrast reduce some of the usual qualms associated with IPS monitors.

Along with a healthy amount of preset colors and picture adjustments, the Armada also includes a guide to aligning multiple monitors for a near-seamless picture. Need a little help aiming in your favorite shooter? The screen also features a togglable crosshair that can give you a leg up. Choose your color, style, and the necessary on-screen location to help increase your accuracy without your opposition ever knowing.

I appreciated the level of personalization the Armada offers, but the monitor is ready to go out of the box. However, that’s not to discredit the quality of settings like Vivid, which really deliver the highest quality image.

Should You Buy the HyperX Armada 25 Gaming Monitor?

I’d be remiss to say I find anything glaringly problematic about the HyperX Armada 25 monitor. The company’s inaugural attempt at bringing to life the gaming experience it supports with peripherals is a remarked success. Though sitting next to a 27-inch 1440p display, the 25-inch 1080p FHD monitor still stands out with high-quality visuals and a lower price point—not to mention, NVIDIA G-Sync only adds to the clarity and fluidity of motion.

The 1ms response time promotes smooth gaming, and the Armada is further enhanced by a 240Hz refresh rate. While I didn’t see a need to use them, the abundance of customizable options is sure to benefit many gamers.

I’m a sucker for being able to see or experience things in a different color or warmth, and I appreciated how simple it was to navigate the responsive menu and swap between settings. Additional power and menu customization options only further the personalization offered by the Armada 25.

As vibrant as the display is, I think my favorite part of the whole thing is the stock desktop mount. I never realized just how much space I lose with standard monitor stands, and it was refreshing to be able to spread things out a little more on my desktop. Installation of the mount was simple, though because of how the instructions are laid out, I suspect a handful of users will believe drilling a hole is the only method of securing the mount.

Overall, the HyperX Armada 25 is a formidable entry into the gaming monitor market. It’s sure to give some established brands a run for their money, especially if HyperX uses this line as a launching point for even more advanced options. As it stands, the 25-inch display is great for high-end casual gaming, but those looking for best-of-the-best premium quality will want to look elsewhere.

While modern gaming may try to push 4K as a new gold standard, the Armada 25 makes a strong case for 1080p.