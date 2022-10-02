The Best Online Tutoring Sites

When the school years begin, millions of K-12 students meet new teachers, gain knowledge, and make new friends. But school can be anxiety-inducing for some parents who worry about academic performance. Online tutoring can help.

Because parents want their children to perform well in school, many will consider hiring a private tutor. The cost to pay for one can range anywhere from $15-$100 or more, depending on experience and knowledge levels.

If you’re looking to get your child more help with their academics without breaking the bank, consider enrolling them in one of the many online tutoring services available.

Most Personalized: TutorEye

TutorEye’s main mission is to provide well-rounded, personalized online tutoring so students can connect with academic experts to improve their grades. The service recognizes that tutoring can be expensive on top of buying school supplies, new clothes, and other related costs. TutorEye offers various payment options at budget-friendly prices.

TutorEye’s experts are available 24/7. Students can engage in one-on-one tutoring, and tutors will meet your child where they are in the learning process. Additionally, people working for TutorEye will modify their teaching style to fit your child’s personality.

Best SAT/ACT Prep: Princeton Review

Princeton Review is one of the most comprehensive online tutoring services, with standardized test prep, 24/7 tutoring options, and an endless list of academic subjects to choose from. For example, you can sign up for your child to learn about STEM subjects (science, tech, engineering, math), geography, history, English, and more. Services from Princeton Review typically start at around $40.

One beneficial feature of Princeton Review’s services is the Princeton Review Guarantee. Through this policy, the service guarantees students’ test scores will improve or you receive a full refund. The site has several free practice tests for exams such as the LSAT, SAT, ACT, and GRE.

Learning New Languages: Preply

Most people would agree that learning a new language is challenging. Thankfully, Preply is an online tutoring service that can help your child improve their communication skills by speaking with tutors worldwide. The service employs over 49,000 online tutors. It allows users to book sessions on a desktop or mobile device according to their schedule, enter a virtual classroom, and benefit from a structured learning environment.

Like other tutoring services, if you are unsatisfied with your free trial lesson, you can ask for a free replacement tutor or receive a full refund. Preply also suggests that users find a private tutor and have a one-on-one session starting at $5 per hour.

Best for Ages 13+: Khan Academy

One online academic service highly regarded in the education sector is Khan Academy. It’s a reliable, useful, and supportive educational platform that caters specifically to students in primary school.

Children 13 years or older can receive free virtual support from peer tutors. These tutors work for Schoolhouse.world, a nonprofit organization that helps students build their skills and knowledge in various subjects at no cost.

High Quality: TutorMe

TutorMe allows students to request help with a topic, homework, or assignment and uses a smart matching system to connect them with an experienced tutor. You can sign up for TutorMe and enroll in a free trial, but you will be charged on your debit or credit card after it ends.

In a TutorMe session, students and tutors use a virtual whiteboard, screen sharing, audio and video chat, text editor, and more. TutorMe has been featured in Business Insider, The New York Times, The Washington Post, “Good Morning America,” and Good Housekeeping. It’s a high-quality tutoring service with experts available 24/7 in nearly every subject area.

Lowest Cost: Learn to Be

Learn to Be is a free online tutoring service that offers personalized one-on-one sessions for underserved students. According to its website, Learn to Be students see their average test scores increase by 15.8% and their GPAs increase by 1.6 points.

Over 7,500 students are enrolled in Learn to Be and benefit from free online tutoring.

Supplement Your Child’s Learning With Online Tutoring Services

The education sector experienced seismic shifts due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past few years. Still, you care about your child’s education and want to ensure they receive the help and support needed to grasp new concepts and perform well.

Online tutoring became increasingly popular during the pandemic and shows no signs of slowing down. Consider using one of these online tutoring services to help your child succeed this school year.