Apple Reminds Dark Sky Users That the End Is Near

After taking the Dark Sky weather app away from Android users, Apple will do the same to its own customers. An in-app warning shows that Dark Sky will stop working on December 31st, 2022. Apple previously announced the “end of 2022” deadline on June 6th, but to be honest, we expected another delay.

As you may remember, Apple acquired Dark Sky in 2020 and quickly took the app off of Android devices. It then embarked on a two-year-long journey to integrate Dark Sky technology with the iPhone’s Weather app. According to Apple, this process will finally be completed in the fall of 2022.

“As previously announced, the Dark Sky iOS app will no longer be available beginning on December 31st, 2022 and, as of this date, already purchased versions of the app will no longer provide weather data. The Dark Sky API and website will continue to function until March 31st, 2023.”

But the Dark Sky app will disappear on December 31st. And the Dark Sky API, which is utilized by several third-party apps, will stop functioning on March 31st of 2022—it will be replaced by Apple’s WeatherKit, which should be compatible with Android apps.

We’re sad to see the end of Dark Sky, as it has some of the most accurate forecasting technology (and one of the best UIs) of any weather app. It seems that we can only cross our fingers and hope that Apple’s stunt pays off.