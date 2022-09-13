The New Sonos Sub Mini Arrives at Nearly Half the Price

Buying Guides
Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read

Sonos Sub Mini

After countless leaks and rumors, the Sonos Sub Mini is finally official and ready to take over your home theater and living room. While the original Sonos Sub had booming bass, it’s also $749 and out of reach for many. Now, you’ll be able to upgrade your sound for a lot less.

The Sonos Sub Mini will be available on October 6th for $429, and buyers can choose from white or black. It has the familiar Sonos styling, with a round design and a pair of 6-inch inward-facing subs to deliver vibrant sound.

If you’ve been waiting for a more affordable way to upgrade your Sonos ARC soundbar or one of the many other Sonos sound products, this could be the perfect solution considering it’s nearly half the price of the original Sub.

Sonos ARC Review: An Upgradeable and Flexible Soundbar with Captivating Sound
RELATEDSonos ARC Review: An Upgradeable and Flexible Soundbar with Captivating Sound

Sonos recommends its new Sub Mini for those running the Sonos Beam, Sonos Ray, or Sonos One units, as it’ll pair perfectly and deliver improved sound. The Sonos ARC already sounds excellent, but one can never have too much bass. Right?

The all-new Sonos Sub Mini is about 12-inches tall and 9-inches in diameter while weighing in at 14lbs. The round design makes it stand out compared to most subs. Still, it has a similar “center tunnel” as its bigger brother, allowing the subs to aim at one another and cancel out unwanted vibrations while still packing some serious sound.

The Sub Mini has two 6-inch woofers and two digital amplifiers. Then, as expected, it connects over 5GHz WiFi or an ethernet port if you’d rather have a hardwired connection. While we’ll have to hear it ourselves to comment further, this looks like a perfectly affordable upgrade for existing Sonos soundbar customers. Grab yours starting October 6th from the buy link below.

Sonos Sub Mini

The all-new Sonos Sub Mini is finally here. Get yours from October 6th for $429.

Sonos

via Engadget

