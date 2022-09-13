Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Logitech G203 LightSync Gaming Mouse Review: Inexpensive and Performs Well
SwitchBot Bot Review: A Mechanical Button Pusher
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Google Gives Up on the Pixelbook

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
A Google Pixelbook Go.
Tada Images/Shutterstock

Fans of the Google Pixelbook need to hold on to what they’ve got. The Verge reports that the company is halting Pixelbook production, canceling the upcoming model, and dissolving the entire Pixelbook team. The cuts come as a cost-saving measure, and Pixelbook team members were reassigned within the company.

News of the Pixelbook’s demise is somewhat surprising due to the fact that just a few months ago, the company hinted that the line might continue. Just before Google’s annual I/O developer conference, company hardware chief Rick Osterloh told The Verge, “we are going to do Pixelbooks in the future.”

What to Look For in a Chromebook
RELATEDWhat to Look For in a Chromebook

The death of the Pixelbook means there will no longer be any high-end Chromebooks made by Google. In fact, there were only ever two: the original Pixelbook and the more affordable Pixelbook Go. The models were an attempt by Google to prove that ChromeOS was for more than cheap netbooks and laptops for public school districts to hand out to students. However, you can still get high-end Chromebooks from companies like ASUS, Samsung, and Acer.

It’s unclear what the future of ChromeOS is now that Google has decided to stop manufacturing its own hardware for it. However, plenty of manufacturers still make Chromebooks, including Acer, HP, Samsung, and Lenovo. And it’s likely that because ChromeOS is built on an open-source platform, it will retain a place somewhere in the tech landscape.

Source: The Verge

The 6 Best Chromebooks of 2022

Best Overall
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
Buy Now
Best Mid-Range
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
Amazon

$365.00
$429.99 Save 15%
Best Display
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2
Amazon

$699.00
 
Acer Chromebook 314
Best Budget
Amazon

$259.99
$309.99 Save 16%
Best for Performance
Google Pixelbook Go
Amazon

$2299.00
 
Best Tablet
enovo Chromebook Duet
Buy Now
READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »