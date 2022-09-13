Rivian and Mercedes Partner Up to Release Electric Vans

Electric vehicle maker Rivian is busy making as many R1T electric trucks and R1S SUV models as possible to keep up with demand, but it isn’t slowing down anytime soon. And now, Rivian has partnered with Mercedes-Benz to release electric vans together.

Mercedes-Benz Vans and Rivian recently announced that the two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to begin a “strategic partnership.” The announcement has all the usual buzzwords, like working together to push the industry forward, creating synergy, and things of that nature.

The deal is still subject to the regulatory processes and will need approval, but if everything goes according to plan, it will create a new venture for the two to produce several electric vans.

For what it’s worth, Rivian is already busy working to build 100,000 electric vans for Amazon, which it hopes to finish by 2024. In late 2021 Rivian mentioned it would sell EV fleet vans to non-Amazon buyers, but that’s not what today’s news is about. The partnership with Mercedes is something entirely different. Here’s what both companies had to say in a press release:

“The companies envisage production-optimized vehicle designs for efficient manufacturing on common assembly lines. They will aim to produce two large vans, one based on VAN.EA (MB Vans Electric Architecture), the electric-only platform of Mercedes‑Benz Vans, and the other based on the second generation electric van, Rivian Light Van (RLV) platform. Further options for increased synergies from the joint venture will also be explored.”

Rivian and Mercedes look to manufacture and release at least two electric vans out of “an existing Mercedes‑Benz site in Central/Eastern Europe.”

The partnership aims to boost production and cost efficiency for Mercedes, making vans more affordable, but it’ll also help Rivian get more exposure on a global level. Rivian had a similar deal with Ford last year ago that ultimately fell through.