Logitech Gets In the Zone with Its New Remote Work Accessories

Andrew Heinzman
| 3 min read
Logitech Zone Vibe 100 headset in pink sitting on a desk
Logitech

Remote workers who want to look and sound stylish should check out Logitech’s latest accessories. The company’s new Zone Vibe 100-series headsets combine a lightweight design with an advanced noise-canceling mic, while the new Brio 500 webcam maximizes video quality and offers some unique quality of life features.

Note: We will publish reviews for the Logitech Zone Vibe 100 and Logitech Brio 500 before the end of September. To read our reviews as they come out, consider joining our free newsletter.

Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Headset

Logitech Zone Vibe 100 headset in black, pink, and white.
Logitech

Sitting in on a video call without a headset is just asking for trouble. And that’s doubly true when your laptop has a crappy built-in microphone. But Logitech’s new Zone Vibe 100 could solve your audio woes.

Available for just $100, the Zone Vibe 100 weighs just under half a pound and has a very cushy design. Its integrated pop-out microphone hides away quite nicely (try spotting it in the above picture), and the battery life lasts 18 hours on a charge. Plus, a simple array of buttons lets you quickly mute the headset’s microphone or adjust volume.

The Zone Vibe 100’s noise-canceling microphone is pretty neat. It uses beamforming technology to create a sort of “bubble” around your mouth, rejecting sound from outside sources. Of course, you’ll have to wait for our review to find out if the microphone sounds good.

There are actually three versions of this headset. But they’re all very similar:

The Logitech Zone Vibe 100 and Zone Vibe 125 are available today. But the company’s enterprise-grade Zone Vibe Wireless won’t launch until December of 2022.

Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Headset

The new Zone Vibe 100 headset combines a sleek and lightweight design with simple controls, an 18-hour battery, and a small pop-out noise-canceling microphone.

Logitech

Logitech Brio 500 Webcam

Logitech Brio 500 webcam in black, pink, and white.
Logitech

The all-new Logitech Brio 500 webcam is pretty interesting, especially for a $130 device. Its 4MP camera delivers 1080p 30FPS video (or 720p 60FPS) with a 90-degree FOV, which you can adjust if you’d like a more narrow video to hide your messy room.

Unsurprisingly, the Brio 500 can automatically adjust video quality to match any environment. But it also includes Logitech’RightSight Auto-Framing, which pans and crops the video feed to follow your face. (This is similar to the Pan and Zoom feature on Apple products.)

Logitech Brio 500 webcam mounted to a computer monitor. The mount stays in place with an optional adhesive, and the webcam attaches with a magnet.
Logitech

And we can finally talk about the weird stuff. This is a strange little webcam—it offers something called “Show Mode,” which lets you tilt the lens down to your desk and film yourself writing, drawing, typing, or doing anything else with your hands. The video feed automatically flips perspective in Show Mode, ensuring that other people see the same thing you do.

Logitech also uses a unique mounting system in the Brio 500. The webcam itself magnetically attaches to a clip and can tilt or swivel in any direction. And the clip uses an adhesive to stick to the back of your monitor. (The adhesive is optional.)

We’ll publish a review for the Brio 500 soon, but I’ll say that it’s a pretty impressive product. Both the video quality and integrated noise-canceling mic punch way above their weight.

The Logitech Brio 500 is available today for $130. Logitech also sells an enterprise-grade version of this webcam, called the Brio 505, for the same price. (The Brio 505 offers increased flexibility for IT teams, who may need to update software across dozens of webcams simultaneously.)

Logitech Brio 500 Webcam

The Logitech Brio 500-series webcam features a 1080 30FPS resolution with a wide 90-degree FOV and auto-framing technology.

Logitech

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »