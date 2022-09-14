The GoPro HERO11 Lineup Gives You a Smaller Action Camera

Today, GoPro announced three new models of its famous HERO action cam line: The HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Creator Edition, and the HERO Black Mini. All come with GoPro’s new larger sensor, which captures over one billion colors at up to 5.3K resolution and 8:7 aspect ratio.

The HERO11 Black is the continuation of GoPro’s flagship action cam line. It comes equipped with the company’s HyperSmooth technology that keeps your footage steady no matter how many bumps in the road you roll over. It also features the new HyperView digital lens, allowing you to shoot in a 16:9 aspect ratio. Plus, GoPro’s classic SuperView mode can now capture 5.3K footage at 60fps. The company has also simplified camera controls by adding Easy and Pro modes so you can get the best shot possible right out of the box.

As its name suggests, HERO11 Black Creator Edition is aimed at digital content creators like vloggers, filmmakers, and live streamers. With all the features found in HERO11 Black, the Creator Edition also includes an option directional microphone, an external mic jack, an HDMI port, a high-output LED light, and two cold shoe mounts. These extras allow creators to attach peripheral devices for a more complete video recording session.

Perhaps the biggest news of the GoPro announcement was the introduction of the HERO11 Black Mini. This miniature action camera is a trimmer, more lightweight, and simplified version of the HERO11 Black. It has a single-button design that lets you start capturing footage as quickly as possible. And its smaller form factor also comes with a smaller price: about $100 less than the HERO11 Black.

The HERO11 Black and the HERO11 Black Creator Edition are available today. The HERO Black Mini will go on sale on October 25th.