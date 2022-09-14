Buying Guides
Google Photos’ Upgraded Memories Experience Rolls Out Today

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
An example of "Memory Styles" in Google photos. This applies a cool artist-made frame to photos in a Memories slideshow.
Google

Fans of the Google Photos “Memories” feature are in for a treat. Google is rolling out an upgraded Memories experience that adds more fun and flair to your slideshows. Plus, a new “Collage Editor” lets you bring photos together into a cute digital scrapbook page.

Right away, you’ll notice that Memories includes more videos (and small snippets of videos). Plus, Google now uses a subtle zoom trick in Memories slideshows to make photos feel more alive. Users can also jump between slideshows by swiping up or down on their screen. (Google also plans to add music to some Memories in October.)

New collages in Google Photos.
New collages in Google Photos. Google

Google Photos also gains two new types of Memory slideshows. First, there’s Cinematic Memories, which use Google’s Cinematic algorithm to separate a subject from its background and animate a 3D-like clip. And a new Styles slideshow lets you frame your photos with illustrative designs.

Users can also build their own collages using groups of photos. These collages, which look more like scrapbook pages, let you pick from a variety of cute designs and frames. It’s an interesting feature, especially if you use Google Photos to order prints. (This feature also works on iOS, to be clear.)

The upgraded Memories experience rolls out today. It should reach your device by the end of the week. Be sure that you’re using the latest version of Google Photos to gain these new features.

Source: Google Keyword

