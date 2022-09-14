Google Photos’ Upgraded Memories Experience Rolls Out Today

Fans of the Google Photos “Memories” feature are in for a treat. Google is rolling out an upgraded Memories experience that adds more fun and flair to your slideshows. Plus, a new “Collage Editor” lets you bring photos together into a cute digital scrapbook page.

Right away, you’ll notice that Memories includes more videos (and small snippets of videos). Plus, Google now uses a subtle zoom trick in Memories slideshows to make photos feel more alive. Users can also jump between slideshows by swiping up or down on their screen. (Google also plans to add music to some Memories in October.)

Google Photos also gains two new types of Memory slideshows. First, there’s Cinematic Memories, which use Google’s Cinematic algorithm to separate a subject from its background and animate a 3D-like clip. And a new Styles slideshow lets you frame your photos with illustrative designs.

Users can also build their own collages using groups of photos. These collages, which look more like scrapbook pages, let you pick from a variety of cute designs and frames. It’s an interesting feature, especially if you use Google Photos to order prints. (This feature also works on iOS, to be clear.)

The upgraded Memories experience rolls out today. It should reach your device by the end of the week. Be sure that you’re using the latest version of Google Photos to gain these new features.