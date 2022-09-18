Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
1MORE SonoFlow Review: Great Sound for Days on End
EarFun UBoom L Bluetooth Speaker Review: Portable and Powerful Sound
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Mophie’s New Powerstation Battery Packs Are Perfect for the iPhone 14

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Mophie Powerstation Pro
Mophie

The popular accessory brand Mophie recently announced a slew of new Powerstation battery packs, a MagSafe wireless charging stand, and other Apple-focused charging solutions that’ll pair perfectly with the new iPhone 14.

While we’ve seen several excellent products from Mophie lately, like its 3-in-1 wireless charging stand for your phone and Apple Watch, this week’s announcements are all about portable charging and on-demand power solutions.

Portable phone charger battery packs are great when you need them, which is why Mophie offers several different sizes to fit any user’s needs. Better yet, all of Mophie’s new products are readily available from the Apple Store.

1 of 4
Mophie Powerstation Mini
Mophie
Mophie Powerstation charger
Mophie
Mophie MagSafe stand
Mophie
Mophie Powerstation Pro
Mophie
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4
  • Mophie Powerstation Mini – $40: This compact 5,000 mAh portable battery pack has a USB-C port to deliver 20W of PD fast charging to iPhone, AirPods, or iPad and has a durable aluminum design.
  • Mophie Powerstation – $60: The regular Powerstation is twice as powerful, offering 10,000 mAh of battery power and two USB-C charging ports to charge multiple devices simultaneously.
  • Powerstation Wireless Stand with MagSafe – $130: Perhaps our favorite new Mophie item is this 2-in-1 10,000 mAh portable battery with a kickstand and MagSafe. You can get instant power to your phone on the fly or prop it up like a stand and watch some TikTok. It also has a USB-C port to charge your AirPods.
  • Mophie Powerstation Pro – $149: Finally, you can choose a 20,000 mAh portable charger with two USB-C ports (one strong enough to charge a Macbook Air) or an even bigger Pro XL with a 25,000 mAh battery pack.

These devices all have USB-C ports, meaning they’ll charge more than just Apple products. You can use Mophie’s new portable battery banks on Android devices, headphones, tablets, and the iPad, and some models even have enough power output to give your MacBook Air a little extra juice.

The Powerstation is probably the best overall option, as it offers enough power to fully charge two smartphones, and there are two ports to charge multiple devices simultaneously. We’re also big fans of the Powerstation wireless MagSafe stand. It’s a portable battery that wirelessly connects over MagSafe, doubles as a stand, and still has a USB-C port to charge a pair of headphones. There’s even a tripod socket on the bottom. It does a little of everything.

Get any of Mophie’s new Apple-focused charging devices from the links above, or try out that fancy new MagSafe stand below.

Mophie Powerstation Wireless MagSafe Stand

Get Mophie’s new wireless stand and MagSafe battery pack for your iPhone.

Shop Now

Source: Mophie

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »