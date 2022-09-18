Mophie’s New Powerstation Battery Packs Are Perfect for the iPhone 14

The popular accessory brand Mophie recently announced a slew of new Powerstation battery packs, a MagSafe wireless charging stand, and other Apple-focused charging solutions that’ll pair perfectly with the new iPhone 14.

While we’ve seen several excellent products from Mophie lately, like its 3-in-1 wireless charging stand for your phone and Apple Watch, this week’s announcements are all about portable charging and on-demand power solutions.

Portable phone charger battery packs are great when you need them, which is why Mophie offers several different sizes to fit any user’s needs. Better yet, all of Mophie’s new products are readily available from the Apple Store.

Mophie Powerstation Mini – $40: This compact 5,000 mAh portable battery pack has a USB-C port to deliver 20W of PD fast charging to iPhone, AirPods, or iPad and has a durable aluminum design.

Mophie Powerstation – $60: The regular Powerstation is twice as powerful, offering 10,000 mAh of battery power and two USB-C charging ports to charge multiple devices simultaneously.

Powerstation Wireless Stand with MagSafe – $130: Perhaps our favorite new Mophie item is this 2-in-1 10,000 mAh portable battery with a kickstand and MagSafe. You can get instant power to your phone on the fly or prop it up like a stand and watch some TikTok. It also has a USB-C port to charge your AirPods.

Mophie Powerstation Pro – $149: Finally, you can choose a 20,000 mAh portable charger with two USB-C ports (one strong enough to charge a Macbook Air) or an even bigger Pro XL with a 25,000 mAh battery pack.

These devices all have USB-C ports, meaning they’ll charge more than just Apple products. You can use Mophie’s new portable battery banks on Android devices, headphones, tablets, and the iPad, and some models even have enough power output to give your MacBook Air a little extra juice.

The Powerstation is probably the best overall option, as it offers enough power to fully charge two smartphones, and there are two ports to charge multiple devices simultaneously. We’re also big fans of the Powerstation wireless MagSafe stand. It’s a portable battery that wirelessly connects over MagSafe, doubles as a stand, and still has a USB-C port to charge a pair of headphones. There’s even a tripod socket on the bottom. It does a little of everything.

Get any of Mophie’s new Apple-focused charging devices from the links above, or try out that fancy new MagSafe stand below.

