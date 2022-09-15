Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
News

Save 30% on UGREEN’s Ultra-Portable Dual USB-C Charger

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
UGREEN Nexode Mini Dual 45W charger is so small, it's the same width as an iPhone camera hump.
UGREEN

The charging brick that came with your phone, laptop, or tablet isn’t fast enough. But a third-party charger will help you reach the maximum charging speed for all of your devices—for a limited time, you can save 30% on UGREEN’s excellent and portable 45-watt USB-C power brick.

Note: This deal expires September 23rd at 12 AM PT.

The UGREEN Nexode Mini uses Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to deliver fast and power-efficient charging in a small form-factor. It reaches a maximum 45-watt charging speed, which is perfect for all smartphones, tablets, and notably, the MacBook Air. Plus, it measures just 1.57 inches wide and has a folding plug for extreme portability.

UGREEN Nexode Mini 45W Dual USB-C Charger Review: Perfectly Portable Power
RELATEDUGREEN Nexode Mini 45W Dual USB-C Charger Review: Perfectly Portable Power

We scored the UGREEN Nexode Mini 45-watt charger an 8/10 in our review. It only lost points because of its $40 price tag, which is slashed down to just $28 with today’s 30% discount—an excellent price for a great little charger.

To get the discount, click the coupon box on Amazon’s UGEREN Nexode Mini listing and add the device to your cart. Then, type 10UGREEN45 into the promotional code box during checkout.

UGREEN Nexode Mini 45-watt Dual USB-C Charger

The excellent UGREEN Nexode Mini packs two USB-C ports with 45-watt charging (split when charging two devices simultaneously). Plus, it's incredibly small and compact.

Review Geek's Review Score: 8/10
Amazon

$39.99
 

