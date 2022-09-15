Save 30% on UGREEN’s Ultra-Portable Dual USB-C Charger

The charging brick that came with your phone, laptop, or tablet isn’t fast enough. But a third-party charger will help you reach the maximum charging speed for all of your devices—for a limited time, you can save 30% on UGREEN’s excellent and portable 45-watt USB-C power brick.

Note: This deal expires September 23rd at 12 AM PT.

The UGREEN Nexode Mini uses Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to deliver fast and power-efficient charging in a small form-factor. It reaches a maximum 45-watt charging speed, which is perfect for all smartphones, tablets, and notably, the MacBook Air. Plus, it measures just 1.57 inches wide and has a folding plug for extreme portability.

We scored the UGREEN Nexode Mini 45-watt charger an 8/10 in our review. It only lost points because of its $40 price tag, which is slashed down to just $28 with today’s 30% discount—an excellent price for a great little charger.

To get the discount, click the coupon box on Amazon’s UGEREN Nexode Mini listing and add the device to your cart. Then, type 10UGREEN45 into the promotional code box during checkout.