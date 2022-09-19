Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
1MORE SonoFlow Review: Great Sound for Days on End
EarFun UBoom L Bluetooth Speaker Review: Portable and Powerful Sound
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Govee’s New Strip Light M1 Floods Your Wall with Color

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Govee lights
Govee

Govee just turned up the brightness with its new lineup of smart LED strip lights, promising to pack more lumens into each strip and flood your walls with fun colors. The new Govee LED Strip Light M1 offers RGBIC+ technology that will take your home lighting and entertainment to the next level.

We loved the original Govee Strip Lights released several years ago, but Govee’s latest model kicks things up a notch. The main selling point is no longer how affordable they are; instead, it is about just how many LEDs the company packed into one capable smart LED strip.

Govee’s new Strip Light M1 will run you $99 but comes in a long 5M (16ft) strand full of colors, animations, and customization for a fun experience. Like its other lights, the Govee app and in-line control box give you several options to pair the lights to music, set schedules, and much more.

Govee Neon Rope Lights Review: A Fun Way to Personalize Any Room
RELATEDGovee Neon Rope Lights Review: A Fun Way to Personalize Any Room

The biggest upgrade with the new M1 lights is Govee’s RGBIC+ technology, which allows the company to pack more LEDs and segments into each string light. Now, you’re getting ten different segments of lights for more customization instead of only four. Additionally, there are now 60 LED beads in each meter of string light. As a comparison, the original model only had 24 LEDs per meter, meaning these are all about the lumens.

Govee says this massive upgrade will offer improved brightness, tons of segmented control, better music syncing, and more customization than ever before. In fact, the company claims the M1 strip has more lumens than any 5M strip lights on the market.

These strip lights offer over 16 million rich color combinations, including a new “extra warm white,” multiple new modes and lightning effects, and 11 different music modes. Plus, for those wanting to get an entire room glowing, you can combine two for 10 meters of wall-flooding colors.

Grab a new set of Govee LED Strip Light M1s today at Govee’s website or the Amazon box below.

Govee RGBIC LED Strip Lights M1, Upgraded RGBIC Technology, 16.4ft WiFi LED Lights Alexa Compatible, Music Sync, DIY Multiple Colors on One Line, Smart LED Strip Lights for Bedroom, Studio, Cabinet

Govee's newest Strip Lights offer more LEDs and a higher lumen than any 5M strips on the market. Get yours for $99.

Amazon

$99.99
 

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »