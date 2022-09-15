Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
1MORE SonoFlow Review: Great Sound for Days on End
EarFun UBoom L Bluetooth Speaker Review: Portable and Powerful Sound
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Budget Chromecast HD May Cost $20 Less Than the Original Model

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A leaked marketing image of the Chromecast with Google TV (HD).
A leaked marketing image of the Chromecast with Google TV (HD). WinFuture

Rumors indicate that Google will debut a budget version of its Chromecast with Google TV alongside the Pixel 7 on October 6th. And it may cost $20 less than the original model, according to a new leak.

Note: Other websites are mistakenly reporting on the leaked Canadian pricing ($40), rather than the leaked United States pricing ($30).

Popular leaker SnoopyTech claims that the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is already in stock at several retailers. The streaming stick purportedly costs $30 in the United States, placing it squarely in Roku and Fire TV Stick territory. (This streaming stick should cost $40 in Canada and £40 in the UK.)

If this leak is true, the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) costs $20 less than the original model. But it also comes with some downgrades—you can’t stream 4K content, you get a slower Amlogic S805X2 SoC, and RAM is cut from 2GB to 1.5GB.

However, the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is expected to launch with Android 12. It should also support AV1 decoding and virtual A/B seamless updates, which the 4K model lacks (via Kuba Wojciechowski). These changes could improve streaming reliability, and notably, they will allow the budget Chromecast to install updates without wasting storage space.

The budget Chromecast with Google TV (HD) should debut on October 6th. We expect it to launch alongside several smart home products, plus the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch.

The 6 Best Streaming Boxes and Sticks of 2022

Best for Apple Users
Apple TV 4K
Amazon

$119.99
$179.00 Save 33%
Best for Alexa Users
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon
Best for Simplicity
Roku Ultra
Amazon

$86.89
 
Best Budget
Roku Express 4K+
Amazon

$29.99
$39.99 Save 25%
Best for Versatility
Nvidia Shield
Amazon

$199.10
 

Source: SnoopyTech

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »