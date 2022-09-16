Buying Guides
by Review Geek

SpaceX High-Speed Starlink Tier Now Available for Residential Users

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
Starlink satellite internet dish
Starlink

Starlink, the satellite internet service from Elon Musk’s SpaceX company, just opened up access to its most expensive high-performance dish for residential areas. Previously, this option was limited to business users, but now anyone who can afford it can grab one.

For those unaware, Starlink is high-speed, low-latency broadband internet available in most areas (even remote locations) across the globe. It’s internet from space, thanks to satellites. Starlink’s residential option costs $599 for the satellite dish, then runs users $110 per month for internet access. It offers decent speeds between 50 and 200 Mbps.

And while those aren’t blazing fast internet speeds, it’s vastly better than anything else available in several areas around the globe.

This week, the company updated its website and now allows regular customers to buy the more expensive “High-Performance” dish. This option delivers faster internet speeds thanks to a high-gain antenna, can see more satellites for stable connectivity, and is more rugged, handling extreme weather conditions.

Starlink high-performance
Starlink

Starlink’s High-Performance tier can reach speeds between 150 to 300 Mbps, has lower latency, and is just an all-around better satellite dish. Unfortunately, it’ll cost you $2,500 (a one-time fee) for the dish, but thankfully the price remains the same $110 per month for internet access.

Basically, Starlink is potentially bringing its faster tier internet to everyone when previously it was only available for business customers. However, it’s worth noting that the website doesn’t clearly state those higher (150-300) speeds on the residential page, only on the business side.

So while this doesn’t guarantee you’ll get faster Starlink internet, with such an expensive satellite with better specs, that’s the expectation. I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

via DriveTeslaCanada

