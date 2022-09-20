Buying Guides
News

Tesla Promises a Real Humanoid Robot Demo Next Week

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

Humanoid Robot striking a thinking pose in front of a window.
Phonlamai Photo/Shutterstock.com

According to a report from Reuters, Telsa will demonstrate a humanoid robot at its AI Day coming up on September 30th. The prototype will come from the company’s “Optimus” project, and production of the machines could begin in 2023.

The company has demonstrated humanoid robots before, with more emphasis on the human side than the robot. Last year the company unveiled its “Tesla Bot” plans by having an actor in a robot costume come on stage and do a dance.

However, Telsa promised to have a working prototype in 2022. And Elon Musk appears to be ready to deliver. Back in June, the world’s richest man tweeted that the company was pushing AI Day to the end of September because they would be more likely to have a real-life Tesla Bot ready to go.

The company’s focus on humanoid robotics may go far beyond automated factory workers. According to the company’s careers portal, Tesla is hiring multiple types of robotics engineers. And Musk himself has stated in the past that humanoid robots could do all kinds of tasks like preparing meals and doing yard work. He also hinted that the machines could provide friendly or even intimate companionship.

Tesla Bot Explained: Do You Need a Household Robot?
RELATEDTesla Bot Explained: Do You Need a Household Robot?

But expectations remain low for what we’ll actually see at AI Day. Not just because of last year’s dancing actor. According to Reuters, experts say that Telsa must demonstrate a robot capable of performing multiple, unscripted actions to convince the public that these robots are as capable as humans. Even an actual robot dancing wouldn’t be enough to impress the public.

Source: Reuters

